Smell Of The Kill
The Yellow Phone Music Conference Announces Free Concerts
<p> Milwaukee\'s Yellow Phone Music Conference, which returns for a second year at the Hyatt Regency Hotel from Thursday, Sept. 6 to Sunday, Sept. 9, has detailed some of this year\'s programming. In addition to showcase shows, which non-attendee.. more
Aug 14, 2012 8:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Bob Marley Story
<p> Just as no one could have imagined the impact of a sharecropper's son from East Tupelo, Elvis Presley, nobody dreamed that a boy from the equally obscure and impoverished Nine Miles, Jamaica, would shift the axis of world culture. Bob Marley'.. more
Aug 1, 2012 12:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Assembly District 8 Candidates: Manriquez v. Zamarripa
<p>Community groups sued the Republican Legislature in federal court for redrawing legislative districts on the South Side of Milwaukee that would have illegally diluted the power of the Latino vote. The groups won, so the revised Assembly Distric.. more
Jul 13, 2012 3:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Muddy & Mick's All-Star Jam
<p> An ageless talent with a voice that was smoky yet hard, like a shot of the smoothest scotch, Muddy Waters was a commanding figure in the spotlight. He was a gracious host one November night in 1981 when the Rolling Stones dashed into the Sou.. more
Jul 11, 2012 12:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
To Rome With Music
A musician as well as a director, writer, actor and comedian, Woody Allen has usually taken a keen interest in choosing music for his films. His latest, <em>To Rome With Love</em>, has Italy as its obvious sonic frame of reference. For the soundtr.. more
Jul 8, 2012 11:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Memories of a Great Filmmaker
<p> Denmark was one of the creative centers of early filmmaking and Carl Theodor Dreyer was one of that nation's great directors. He often worked abroad, directing his psychological masterpiece <em>The Passion of Joan of Arc</em> (1927) and the .. more
May 29, 2012 11:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Smell Over Our Head In Racine
It may not be profoundly deep, but Michele Lowes The Smell of the Kill is an exceedingly appealing comedy that came and went all too quickly in a recent Renaissance Theaterworks production. Racines Over Our Head Players offers another opport.. more
Mar 24, 2011 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions: Over Our Head Players Looking for Three Women (and male voices)
Last theatre season, Renaissance Theaterworks, staged Michele Lowe’s sharply comic contemporary one-act The Smell of The Kill. The short, feature-length comedy tells the story of three wives who find themselves in the rather unique position of tr.. more
Jan 25, 2011 10:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Another Season Over Our Heads In Racine
Racine's Over Our Head Players has a promising upcoming season. The group that debuted the war drama Lie Down With Dogs this past summer has announced a season featuring a three comedies and two shorts programs. Here's a look:TWO BY JEFF DANIEL.. more
Aug 27, 2010 8:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Smell of the Kill
Set largely in a designer kitchen, Michele Lowe’s phenomenally funny play Smell of the Kill debuted on Broadway in 2002, making it a precursor to TV’s “Desperate Housewives.” The overall feel of Kill is very similar to “House more
Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oct 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chronicles of Bob: Dylan and Marley
Dylan's songs broadened rock's thematic and expressive range, directly or indirectly inspi Music Icons Marley ,Books more
May 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 1 Comments
Current Tendencies
For its "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin" exhibit, the Haggerty Museum of Art has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums and inspirations. Three insta... more
Apr 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Foreplay Mondays
Foreplay Mondays, a young weekly event at the Miramar Theatre that began in January, promises to offer a hub for those insatiable individuals who find the “casual encounters” section of Craigslist a bit too unreliable. Billing itself as a c... more
Mar 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee