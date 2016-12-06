Smile
I Am Brian Wilson (DaCapo), by Brian Wilson with Ben Greenman
“Time jumps around so much that it’s hard to remember exactly what happened,” Brian Wilson confesses in his memoir. I Am Brian Wilson isn’t a chronicle but a patchwork of memories covering childhood through stardom with The Beach Boys, d... more
Dec 6, 2016 3:34 PM David Luhrssen Books
Tony Bennett @ The Riverside Theater
It was a brief slip when Tony Bennett mentioned at The Riverside Theater Friday how he’d been singing professionally for 50 years. He quickly corrected himself and said it’s been 60 years. It w,Concert Reviews more
Jun 9, 2014 11:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The Beach Boys Reunion That Almost Wasn't
As late as last summer, it looked like this year's 50th anniversary of the Beach Boys wouldn't offer much reason for fans to get excited. Yes, rumors of a 50th anniversary tour were flying, but at that point Brian Wilson was saying he didn' more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature 2 Comments
Cover Milwaukee @ Todd Wehr Auditorium
Originally conceived as a “thank you” to the generous folks who contributed to WMSE's Kickstarter campaign to replace the aging equipment that allows the station to broadcast and record in-studio performances, Cover Milwaukee became... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews