Smith Uncovered

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we share some of our favorite Milwaukee concerts of 2014, fondly recalling for performances from Lorde, Rural Alberta Advantage, Maxwell, Miley Cyrus and Alvern.

Dec 18, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Testa Rosa's Betty Strigens, curator of this week's "Smith Uncovered" Alverno Presents program. Along with her bandmate..

Oct 17, 2014 12:00 AM On Music

Of all the great songwriters of the last half century, Patti Smith is one of the most unknowable. That's not because Smith is particularly private or her work is evasive

Oct 14, 2014 12:22 AM Music Feature

In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed.

May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

