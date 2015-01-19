The Smiths
Pablove 6 @ Turner Hall Ballroom
For its sixth year, Milwaukee’s annual Pablove benefit concert embraced cover bands with a twist. more
Jan 19, 2015 12:05 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Nov. 5
Joe Medeiros had lots of fun making Mona Lisa is Missing—a snappy, bright investigation into the 1911 theft of the world’s most famous painting. The thief, Italian immigrant Vincenzo Peruggia, claimed patriotic motives. Looking deeper, Mede... more
Nov 4, 2014 5:49 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Built to Spill @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Whereas many of Built to Spill's slacker-rock contemporaries broke up nearly a generation ago, frontman Doug Martsch and company have soldiered on heartily for more than two decades, putting out s,Concert Reviews more
Nov 18, 2013 10:06 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 28
It was meant as the non-arena show: Earlier this year, Morrissey chose to play the intimate, 1,800-seat auditorium of Hollywood High School after selling out the Staples Center the night before. Most of 25 Live was shot at the smaller venue... more
Oct 28, 2013 6:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Smiths
Some have dismissed the Smiths as merely glum, but that would not do justice to the band's sly irony and ignores the feeble ray of hope that lit most of their songs. It's also a sign that their worst critics weren't really listening. The re... more
Dec 7, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews