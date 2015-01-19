RSS

The Smiths

Benjamin Wick

For its sixth year, Milwaukee’s annual Pablove benefit concert embraced cover bands with a twist. more

Jan 19, 2015 12:05 PM Concert Reviews

Joe Medeiros had lots of fun making Mona Lisa is Missing—a snappy, bright investigation into the 1911 theft of the world’s most famous painting. The thief, Italian immigrant Vincenzo Peruggia, claimed patriotic motives. Looking deeper, Mede... more

Nov 4, 2014 5:49 PM Home Movies

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Whereas many of Built to Spill's slacker-rock contemporaries broke up nearly a generation ago, frontman Doug Martsch and company have soldiered on heartily for more than two decades, putting out s,Concert Reviews more

Nov 18, 2013 10:06 AM Concert Reviews

It was meant as the non-arena show: Earlier this year, Morrissey chose to play the intimate, 1,800-seat auditorium of Hollywood High School after selling out the Staples Center the night before. Most of 25 Live was shot at the smaller venue... more

Oct 28, 2013 6:01 PM Home Movies

Some have dismissed the Smiths as merely glum, but that would not do justice to the band's sly irony and ignores the feeble ray of hope that lit most of their songs. It's also a sign that their worst critics weren't really listening. The re... more

Dec 7, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

