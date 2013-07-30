Smithsonian Folkways
Various Artists
In a sign of how music can cross social divides, the banjo, an instrument of African origin, became integral to the folk music of Southern whites. Classic Banjo collects tracks from the Folkways label by black and white musicians more
Jul 30, 2013 11:39 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Black Motor
Finland is home to a flourishing circle of improv jazz musicians. The latest CD from that floating cadre opens in fractured waltz time; one could imagine a couple, weary from sleeplessness and liqueur, dancing clumsily around the tiny floor... more
Mar 8, 2013 2:24 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Los Texmaniacs
An enduring cross-cultural exchange occurred in 19th-century Texas when Mexicans heard the accordion-powered polka of Central European immigrants and made the music their own. On their latest CD, the Grammy-winning Tex-Mex... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Music from the Borderlands
<p> The Silk Road was the ancient trade route from China through the Caucasus in the era when caravans carried commerce and culture across the world. <em>The Music of Central Asia Vol. 10</em> (released by Smithsonian Folkways) is the latest in a.. more
May 25, 2012 12:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Pete Seeger
Pete Seeger turns 93 in May, but he already seemed like an elder when he played Maine's Bowdoin College in 1960. His earnest and rather studious approach to folklore may seem unfashionable nowadays, yet Seeger was a brave and significant fo... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Quetzal
East Los Angeles' Quetzal opens its latest album on an almost traditional note with a tuneful nod to Mexico, but the Spanish lyrics about ecological devastation aren't from the usual Norteño songbook. From there, the bilingual band moves more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Zombie Con X
Although vampires have enjoyed a recent resurgence, zombies remain the Facebook generation’s monster of choice. They’ll be celebrated in all their brain-eating glory at this Saturday and Sunday horror film convention, which will feature a s... more
Oct 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee