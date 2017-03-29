Smoke Shack
New Foods and Renovations Come to Miller Park
Today the Brewers unveiled the extensive renovations to Miller Park's food and beverage offerings. The upgrade is the largest project undertaken in the stadium since opening in 2001 and was funded entirely by the Brewers ownership and Delaw... more
Mar 29, 2017 5:01 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 4 Comments
The Smoky, Tantalizing Smell of Slow-Cooked Meat
Simply by walking in to the small, rustically designed Smoke Shack restaurant at 332 N. Milwaukee St. and breathing in deeply, you’ll catch the smoky, oaky smell of slow-cooked meats, which will be enough to make your mouth water in anticip... more
Nov 1, 2016 2:43 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out
Where to Eat (and Drink) During Downtown Dining Week
Milwaukee's annual DowntownDining Week begins Thursday, June 2nd. Over forty restaurantsare participating this year, so your food choices range from steak to sushi.Each restaurant created a prix fixe menu—that's where you choose courses from.. more
May 20, 2016 2:30 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Onesto in the Third Ward
Milwaukee’s Third Ward has a new place for great Italian food. Onesto, which means “honest” in Italian, opened this past summer and has been putting out honestly good food ever since. more
Nov 18, 2014 9:14 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Taste of the Ward: A Culinary Pièce de Résistance
Skylight Music Theatre has been part of the Milwaukee art scene for more than 50 years and provides our city with wonderful musical theater, including operas, operettas, revues and Broadway musicals. The theater more
Mar 19, 2014 1:02 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
The Smoke Shack
The Smoke Shack (332 N. Milwaukee St.) is barbeque in its most casual form. The clever interior seems taken straight from rural Appalachia, but this time of year the more
Jul 24, 2013 12:49 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
What’s New In Milwaukee Dining
2012 has been a very active year for local restaurants. As the year began, Braise Restaurant was the new place to go. The emphasis is on locally sourced produce and meats, which deserves to be called the Trend of the Year. more
Dec 27, 2012 4:36 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee Smoked BBQ Arrives on the South Side
For years, Milwaukeeans who didn't live near the North Side could expect a bit of a drive if they wanted to satisfy their barbecue cravings, but that has started to change recently. Last year... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Downtown Dining Week Offers Eight Days of Bargains
Some promotions take a while to catch on, while others take off immediately. Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week was in the latter camp. Organizers had hoped to sign on 15 participating restaurants for the inaugural Dining Week, recalls... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Smoke Shack's Inviting Wood-Smoked Barbecue
The Smoke Shack opened in the Third Ward at a good time, as Milwaukee's dining scene could use an infusion of wood-smoked barbecue. And this is the real deal: The aroma of smoked meat emanating from the kitchen is immediately... more
Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
