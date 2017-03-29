RSS

Smoke Shack

Today the Brewers unveiled the extensive renovations to Miller Park's food and beverage offerings. The upgrade is the largest project undertaken in the stadium since opening in 2001 and was funded entirely by the Brewers ownership and Delaw... more

Mar 29, 2017 5:01 PM Brew City Booze 4 Comments

Simply by walking in to the small, rustically designed Smoke Shack restaurant at 332 N. Milwaukee St. and breathing in deeply, you’ll catch the smoky, oaky smell of slow-cooked meats, which will be enough to make your mouth water in anticip... more

Nov 1, 2016 2:43 PM Dining Out

Milwaukee's annual DowntownDining Week begins Thursday, June 2nd. Over forty restaurantsare participating this year, so your food choices range from steak to sushi.Each restaurant created a prix fixe menu—that's where you choose courses from.. more

May 20, 2016 2:30 PM Brew City Booze

Milwaukee’s Third Ward has a new place for great Italian food. Onesto, which means “honest” in Italian, opened this past summer and has been putting out honestly good food ever since. more

Nov 18, 2014 9:14 PM Dining Out

Skylight Music Theatre has been part of the Milwaukee art scene for more than 50 years and provides our city with wonderful musical theater, including operas, operettas, revues and Broadway musicals. The theater more

Mar 19, 2014 1:02 AM Dining Preview

The Smoke Shack (332 N. Milwaukee St.) is barbeque in its most casual form. The clever interior seems taken straight from rural Appalachia, but this time of year the more

Jul 24, 2013 12:49 AM Dining Preview

2012 has been a very active year for local restaurants. As the year began, Braise Restaurant was the new place to go. The emphasis is on locally sourced produce and meats, which deserves to be called the Trend of the Year. more

Dec 27, 2012 4:36 PM Dining Preview

For years, Milwaukeeans who didn't live near the North Side could expect a bit of a drive if they wanted to satisfy their barbecue cravings, but that has started to change recently. Last year... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Some promotions take a while to catch on, while others take off immediately. Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week was in the latter camp. Organizers had hoped to sign on 15 participating restaurants for the inaugural Dining Week, recalls... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The Smoke Shack opened in the Third Ward at a good time, as Milwaukee's dining scene could use an infusion of wood-smoked barbecue. And this is the real deal: The aroma of smoked meat emanating from the kitchen is immediately... more

Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

