RSS

Smoking Popes

milwaukee_fall.jpg.jpe

Our city’s local establishments enjoy hosting great events everyholiday and Halloween is no exception. If you’re looking to spend some goodscares with the family or hit the town for drinks in costume, here are a fewworthwhile suggestions.  Marc.. more

Oct 24, 2014 2:03 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage10855.jpe

A small crowd formed in front of the stage as The Smoking Popes took the stage last Friday, leaving the remainder of the meager audience dispersed through the rest of the hall. Occasionally the sparse ballroom was illuminated by giant flash... more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage6552.jpe

Keyshia Cole w/ The-Dream, Keri Hilson and Bobby Valentino @ The Milwaukee Theatre, 8 p.m. Just Like You ,This Week in Milwaukee more

May 13, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage2794.jpe

The Pabst Theater foundation has dropped word of three concerts today: * The Smoking Popes, a perfectly good '90s pop-punk band torn apart by Christianity but since reunited, splits a May 15th bill with Milwaukee's excellent Maritime, arguably t.. more

Mar 2, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2794.jpe

%uFFFD,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES