Smpac
Performing Arts Weekly: July 13-19, 2017
Numerous plays start up this week in and around Milwaukee, including Shrek—The Musical Jr., 101 Dalmatians—Kids, King John, Hello, Dolly!, This Other Love and more. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:49 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
South Milwaukee PAC Celebrates 10 Years with Gala
Jointhe South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC) on May 1 for its 10th Anniversary Gala: AnExtravaganza of Local Talent. The evening’s twenty acts will feature more than 100amateurs and professionals from the Milwaukee, Madison and Janesv.. more
Apr 22, 2015 9:54 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Sneak Preview: The season premiere of the award-winning “Downton Abbey” was previewed by some 700 diehard fans at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC). The free event more
Dec 23, 2013 3:18 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Milwaukee Ballet II Dances Balanchine
Milwaukee Ballet has an advanced training program for exceptional college-age dancers from around the world. Much of the main company graduated from this program, known as MBII. In addition to covering secondary... more
Oct 24, 2012 10:06 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Kids, Aladdin and Oz in South Milwaukee
Walt Disney's take on the story of Aladdin debuted 20 years ago. 20 years. It's been pretty successful over the years . . . added to the Disney empire. The shadow of those big, creepy mouse ears extends to the stage in South Milwaukee this coming.. more
Jul 21, 2012 10:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bad Lieutenant
For hardcore fans of New Order and Joy Division, the wait is over—somewhat. Even though the erupting Icelandic volcano postponed Bad Lieutenant’s U.S. tour, the band’s music remains intact. Former New Order lead singer Bernard Sumner sta more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Album Reviews 1 Comments
Puppets of the Living Dead
But first: Five Opening Acts, a sort of“Pick Your Favorite” series of blackou Night ofthe Living Dead: The Puppet Show ,Theater more
Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge Theater 3 Comments