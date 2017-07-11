RSS

Numerous plays start up this week in and around Milwaukee, including Shrek—The Musical Jr., 101 Dalmatians—Kids, King John, Hello, Dolly!, This Other Love and more. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:49 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Jointhe South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC) on May 1 for its 10th Anniversary Gala: AnExtravaganza of Local Talent. The evening’s twenty acts will feature more than 100amateurs and professionals from the Milwaukee, Madison and Janesv.. more

Apr 22, 2015 9:54 PM Around MKE

Sneak Preview: The season premiere of the award-winning “Downton Abbey” was previewed by some 700 diehard fans at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC). The free event more

Dec 23, 2013 3:18 AM Around MKE

Milwaukee Ballet has an advanced training program for exceptional college-age dancers from around the world. Much of the main company graduated from this program, known as MBII. In addition to covering secondary... more

Oct 24, 2012 10:06 PM Classical Music

Walt Disney's take on the story of Aladdin debuted 20 years ago. 20 years. It's been pretty successful over the years . . . added to the Disney empire. The shadow of those big, creepy mouse ears extends to the stage in South Milwaukee this coming.. more

Jul 21, 2012 10:10 AM Theater

For hardcore fans of New Order and Joy Division, the wait is over—somewhat. Even though the erupting Icelandic volcano postponed Bad Lieutenant’s U.S. tour, the band’s music remains intact. Former New Order lead singer Bernard Sumner sta more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 3 Comments

