Snap
The War on Eating
The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), known as FoodShare in Wisconsin, has successfully fed millions who would have gone without and boosted the nation’s economy when it was needed most. That was before Republicans l... more
Mar 24, 2015 9:30 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 14 Comments
Milwaukee’s Feral Cats
Decreasing the number of feral cats in the city increases the quality of life. Ferals can be a terrible nuisance, especially when in heat. At night, their yowling, yelling and more
Jan 29, 2014 1:33 AM Danielle Stevens A&E Feature 1 Comments
Are Politicians who Cut Food Stamps and Deny Health Access Truly ‘Pro-Life’?
When Wendy Davis proclaimed that she is “pro-life”—a description long since appropriated by conservatives opposed to abortion rights—the right-wing media more
Nov 10, 2013 5:08 PM Joe Conason News Features
Ryan's Blurred Vision: What the 'New' Republican Budget Reveals (and Conceals)
Someone needs to tell Paul Ryan that his party—and the economic platform of austerity and plutocracy he crafted for it—lost a national election last year. Someone also needs to tell the Wisconsin Republican that he still chairs more
Mar 17, 2013 11:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
The Real Paul Ryan
Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan got busted last week when he and his family spent a few moments in an empty soup kitchen washing clean pots and pans for a staged photo-op in Ohio—according to reports... more
Oct 24, 2012 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features