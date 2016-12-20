RSS

Snoop Dogg

A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Snoop Dogg isn't letting his new cooking show with Martha Stewart stop him from hitting the road behind his latest album, Coolaid . This winter, the iconic Long Beach rapper will launch his "Puff Puff Pass Tour 2," a spiritual sequel to his docume.. more

Nov 10, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

In I Believe in Unicorns Davina (Natalia Dyer) is a young teen with a vivid interior life. She slips into a bittersweet journey of emotional and sexual discovery with a dangerously attractive older boy in the latest film by director Leah Me... more

Feb 9, 2016 2:51 PM Home Movies

Made your plans for New Years yet?%uFFFD How about Comedy Sportz? See a long standing Milwaukee Tradition ring in it's 27th year! 2010 was a great year for Comedy Sportz, and they're hope you'll be a part of them welcoming this new, excitin... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

My wrap up of 2009’s Lollapalooza festival is up. In a nutshell, I thought the  supporting headliners upstaged the curiously lackluster headliners, and that the festival had better luck with dance and electronic-leaning artists than it did alterna.. more

Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

I made one last stop to America's least-loved big box this afternoon hoping to score some of the 60%-off CDs the Circuit City commercials have been promising in bold letters. No luck. The location at South 76th Street was sold out of pretty much e.. more

Mar 1, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

TheDiablos Rojos Restaurant Group, which owns Trocadero and CafeHollander, opened two new venues this year. In addition to theBelgian-themed Fat Abbey, the group started Cafe Centraal (2306 S.Kinnicki,Dining Out more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

With their friendly reggae/hip-hop/alt-rock hybrid, 311 are an agreeable little band, yet they’ve long suffered from an image problem. When they’re not being derided as a frat-friendly, jam-lite band (a characterization that, while exaggerated, t... more

Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

