Snow White
Milwaukee Ballet's 'Mirror Mirror' Returns to the Marcus Center
Milwaukee Ballet choreographer Michael Pink discusses the company’s upcoming performance of Mirror Mirror. more
May 23, 2017 2:04 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Disney on Ice Returns to the Bradley Center
To the delight of children and lifelong Disney fans alike,Disney on Ice will return to the BMO Harris Bradley Center this weekend toperform Dare to Dream. The performancecombines Disney classics Snow White and Cinderella w.. more
Feb 4, 2016 5:01 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Packy Welcomes Snow White
Packy the Elephant has been preparing for another season of kids’ shows with Racine Children’s Theatre. The fuzzy grey elephant host welcomes the first new guests in just a couple of weeks as Racine Children’s Theatre presents its production.. more
Sep 25, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Snow White For Kids at Schauer Center
Theending to the original German version of Snow White isexceptionally disturbing. The Germans’ Sneewittchen has the evil queen with the magicmirror being shoved into hot iron shoes and forced to dance around until shedied. Not exactly a prett.. more
Oct 7, 2014 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Rainbow of Full-Flavored Fun for the LGBT Community
Open your mind! Open your heart! Open your legs! It’s spring, and the city is hopping with anticipation of a great summer. It’s going to be a season filled with all the festivals, parties and artsy-fartsy events your Brew-City bootie can ha... more
May 13, 2014 1:25 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Snow White en Espanol
TheOscar-winning success of The Artist may have been an anomaly in cinema history; theartful silent triumph hasn’t exactly opened the floodgates to non-talkingpictures but a precedent was set. Perhaps The Artist encouraged Spanishdire.. more
Sep 3, 2013 2:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Claire Stigliani’s Dangerous World
Take all of the good/bad girls you’ve encountered in the world—the barely ripe Lolitas, the wet-lipped runway models, the girl who trod on a loaf and, of course, the one who kissed a frog. Sprinkle with flocking and more
Jan 20, 2013 5:37 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Blonde Redhead
The lineup of Blonde Redhead—two Italian brothers, Amedeo and Simone Pace, and one Japanese woman, Kazu Makino—almost makes the band so exotic as to be from another planet. From its 1995 self-titled debut up through 1998’s In An Expressi more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Fighting Bob Fest Is Back for Its Ninth Annual Event
In the midst of a tough election season in which the conservative Tea Parties are the media’s darlings, progressives in Wisconsin are meeting on Sept. 11 at Fighting Bob Fest in Baraboo to network and brainstorm about the most pressing issu... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Harlem w/ Jaill and Worrier
Austin, Texas’ garage-pop trio Harlem was signed to Matador Records before recording their new sophomore album Hippies , but you’d never guess they had any sort of significant label backing judging from the album’s no-fi more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Monster Jam
Monster Jam is one of the best known monster-truck franchises, thanks to the event’s long-running television show on the Speed network. Though to most spectators Monster Jam’s live events can seem chaotic—an excuse for 12-foot-tall, tric more
Jan 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee