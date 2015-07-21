Sobleman'S
100 Things to Do in Milwaukee Before You Die (Reedy Press), by Jennifer Posh
Let’s hope we live long enough to visit all the places described in 100 Things to Do in Milwaukee Before You Die more
Jul 21, 2015 8:17 PM David Luhrssen Books
Legends and Fairytales and Ghosts, Oh My!
Looking for some Halloween fun? Love a good story and a goodscare? Then treat yourself and the family with a trip to Old World Wisconsin,located in the Milwaukee/Chicago/Madison triangle in Eagle, Wis., for its HalloweenLegends and Lore event. .. more
Oct 10, 2014 4:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Food Wars: AJ Bombers Vs. Sobelman’s
This weekend, the Travel Channel will be in Milwaukee filming an episode of “Food Wars,” a weekly cable television program that focuses on the country’s most renowned restaurant rivalries and the iconic dishes that make them famous.In more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 4 Comments