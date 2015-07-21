RSS

Sobleman'S

bookreview_milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Let’s hope we live long enough to visit all the places described in 100 Things to Do in Milwaukee Before You Die more

Jul 21, 2015 8:17 PM Books

Looking for some Halloween fun? Love a good story and a goodscare? Then treat yourself and the family with a trip to Old World Wisconsin,located in the Milwaukee/Chicago/Madison triangle in Eagle, Wis., for its HalloweenLegends and Lore event. .. more

Oct 10, 2014 4:47 PM Around MKE

blogimage10797.jpe

This weekend, the Travel Channel will be in Milwaukee filming an episode of “Food Wars,” a weekly cable television program that focuses on the country’s most renowned restaurant rivalries and the iconic dishes that make them famous.In more

May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES