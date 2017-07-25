Social Distortion
This Week in Milwaukee: July 27-Aug. 2, 2017
Big shows from The Killers, Ryan Adams and Social Distortion highlight this week’s concert calendar. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 6-12
This week sees Brandon Flowers and Social Distortion come through the Rave and Mötley Crüe say farewell at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Journey @ The BMO Harris Pavilion
One need not be a fan of the band who practically defined arena rock for a while in order to be at least occasionally entertained by a Journey concert nowadays. The music? Yeah, there's going to b,Concert Reviews more
Sep 4, 2014 9:41 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Story of His Life
Social Distortion is the rare punk act that not only still tours heartily more than three decades after its start, but still sounds fresh and vital doing it. Indeed, press frontman Mike Ness about the flood of old-school punk acts reunited ... more
May 4, 2011 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature