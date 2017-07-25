RSS

Social Distortion

thekillers.jpg.jpe

Big shows from The Killers, Ryan Adams and Social Distortion highlight this week’s concert calendar. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:31 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_socialdistortion.jpg.jpe

This week sees Brandon Flowers and Social Distortion come through the Rave and Mötley Crüe say farewell at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:16 PM This Week in Milwaukee

journeypavilion.widea.jpg.jpe

One need not be a fan of the band who practically defined arena rock for a while in order to be at least occasionally entertained by a Journey concert nowadays. The music? Yeah, there's going to b,Concert Reviews more

Sep 4, 2014 9:41 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage14724.jpe

Social Distortion is the rare punk act that not only still tours heartily more than three decades after its start, but still sounds fresh and vital doing it. Indeed, press frontman Mike Ness about the flood of old-school punk acts reunited ... more

May 4, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES