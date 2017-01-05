Social Media
This Week on The Disclaimer: Is Social Media Making the World Worse?
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're reconsidering some long-held assumptions about social media. In a recent piece for The Guardian, writer L.. more
Jan 5, 2017 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Internet of Us: Knowing More and Understanding Less in the Age of Big Data (Liveright), by Michael Patrick Lynch
The chief concern of The Internet of Us Knowing More and Understanding Less in the Age of Big Data by University of Connecticut philosophy professor Michael Patrick Lynch, is the way Googling can “weaken and undermine other ways of knowing,... more
Oct 4, 2016 2:08 PM David Luhrssen Books
Five Milwaukee Instagram Accounts To Follow Right Now
In a city as diverse as Milwaukee there are an unlimited amount of perspectives to see the city through. Instagram has become an outlet for young, up and coming photographers to showcase the.. more
Jan 8, 2016 3:27 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
'Unfriended'
'Unfriended' views a group of online chat-room friends who are haunted after their dead friend messages the group to declare they must pay for a shameful video posted online, that ultimately provoked her suicide. more
Apr 15, 2015 12:15 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Isn't Actually a Great Tech City
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of truth telling with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we debunk a recent online listicle that proclaimed Milwaukee the number one city "you wouldn’t expect for tech." The article was widely sh.. more
Jul 18, 2014 5:39 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Staying Stupid: Why the 'Hip' Young Republicans Can't Change Their Party
Savvy Republicans know that something is deeply wrong with the GOP—frequently mocked these days by Republicans themselves as "the stupid party"—which has lost the popular vote in five of the last six presidential more
Feb 21, 2013 3:58 PM Joe Conason News Features
Egyptian Blogger and Activist Wael Abbas to Speak at UWM Tonight
This week will be a fateful one for Egypt. Its firstpost-revolution president, Mohamed Morsi, just granted himself sweeping powers.Many in the judiciary have pushed back. Protesters are back in Tahrir Square.And now Morsi is rushing through a v.. more
Nov 29, 2012 8:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Badger Basketball and Pinterest?
There's no college these days that isn't using Facebook and usually Twitter to recruit kids.The strategy "get them where they are" couldn't be more evident than when you make your presence known on Facebook and Twitter.But could Pinterest be a n.. more
May 6, 2012 10:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dames at Sea
The Skylight Opera Theatre kicks off its season with the light, comedic musical Dames at Sea , which runs through Oct. 3. A parody of the large movie musicals of the 1930s, Dames tells the story of Ruby (Meghan Deese) more
Oct 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Clothing: Women’s
SHOP 1918 E. Capitol Drive 414-962-4030 Runners-up:,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Best of Milwaukee 2009
Nonstop Laughs at Windfall Theatre’s ‘The Receptionist’
The Receptionistruns through Oct. 10 at Windfall Theatre, located in the Village Church A The ,Theater more
Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater