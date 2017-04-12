Social Network
La La Land out on Blu-ray
From its opening scene on anLA freeway, where drivers stalled in traffic leap from their cars in song anddance, La La Land veers from the routine annoyances of everyday life into acarefully cultivated imaginative world filme.. more
Apr 12, 2017 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
NY Times Film Critic A.O. Scott Challenges America to Think
A.O. Scott is perhapsAmerica’s most recognized film critic. From his perch at the New York Times, heregularly wades into the unceasing stream of movies pouring into cinemas andbrings back thoughtful analysis. His book, Better .. more
Feb 6, 2017 2:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration
A federally-recognized Martin Luther King Jr. Day was opposed by a couple of North Carolina Republicans who accused the late civil rights leader of espousing "action-oriented Marxism” in his opposition to the Vietnam War. Within a year of.. more
Jan 14, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Five Women Wearing the Same Dress on 5th Street
At the end of the month, Theatre Unchained is staging a production of Five Women Wearing the Same Dress. It looks really promising. I'd seen a production of Alan Ball's clever comedy at Sunset Playhouse some time ago. It's fun. The premise has fi.. more
Jan 18, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Oscar Hangover
I began to realize I might be wrong in some of my Oscar predictions during the past week when every man and woman I spoke to, ages 50 and up, told me The King's Speech was the best picture of 2010. And despite all the media blather over that "you.. more
Feb 28, 2011 12:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Golden Network
It fell short of a sweep but it’s a strong showing nonetheless for The Social Network. It won four awards at last night’s Golden Globes, three of them in major categories: Best Picture (Drama), Best Director and Best Screenplay. In addition, Tr.. more
Jan 17, 2011 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Piranha finds scantily clad spring-break revelers turned into fish food. Lost in throbbing music and an alcoholic daze, the merrymakers are unaware of attacks taking place around the lake. While working, local sheriff Julie Forester (Elisab... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
The Year in Review
Hollywood calls it a marketplace “correction,” explaining the relatively low number of movies released in 2010 as a pullback from the irrational exuberance of the mid-’00s. What’s left unsaid is the mediocrity of most movies in 201 more
Jan 4, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Social Network
Mark Zuckerberg is shown to be a jerk in the opening scene of The Social Network. When the film ends, after covering the years when Zuckerberg’s Facebook went from the germ of an idea to a pandemic, he remains a jerk—albeit with pathos. The... more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 2 Comments
Milwaukee's Social Network Hot Shots (2/18)
MIMA (Milwaukee Interactive Marketing Association) is presenting Milwaukee's Social Media Hot Shots on Thursday, February 18 at the Roots Cellar (1818 N. Hubbard St.)... more
Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Brewers vs. Marlins
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their home series against the Florida Marlins tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Missing the Magic
Mozart's The MagicFlute is a fantastical product of the 18th-century Age of Enlightenment. The Magic ,Classical Music/Dance more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music