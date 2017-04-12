RSS

Social Network

filmlalaland.jpg.jpe

From its opening scene on anLA freeway, where drivers stalled in traffic leap from their cars in song anddance, La La Land veers from the routine annoyances of everyday life into acarefully cultivated imaginative world filme.. more

Apr 12, 2017 3:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

betterlivingaoscott.jpg.jpe

A.O. Scott is perhapsAmerica’s most recognized film critic. From his perch at the New York Times, heregularly wades into the unceasing stream of movies pouring into cinemas andbrings back thoughtful analysis. His book, Better .. more

Feb 6, 2017 2:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

mlkjr.jpg.jpe

A federally-recognized Martin Luther King Jr. Day was opposed by a couple of North Carolina Republicans who accused the late civil rights leader of espousing "action-oriented Marxism” in his opposition to the Vietnam War. Within a year of.. more

Jan 14, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

At the end of the month, Theatre Unchained is staging a production of Five Women Wearing the Same Dress. It looks really promising. I'd seen a production of Alan Ball's clever comedy  at Sunset Playhouse some time ago. It's fun. The premise has fi.. more

Jan 18, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

I began to realize I might be wrong in some of my Oscar predictions during the past week when every man and woman I spoke to, ages 50 and up, told me The King's Speech was the best picture of 2010. And despite all the media blather over that "you.. more

Feb 28, 2011 12:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

It fell short of a sweep but it’s a strong showing nonetheless for The Social Network. It won four awards at last night’s Golden Globes, three of them in major categories: Best Picture (Drama), Best Director and Best Screenplay. In addition, Tr.. more

Jan 17, 2011 1:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13579.jpe

Piranha finds scantily clad spring-break revelers turned into fish food. Lost in throbbing music and an alcoholic daze, the merrymakers are unaware of attacks taking place around the lake. While working, local sheriff Julie Forester (Elisab... more

Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage13474.jpe

Hollywood calls it a marketplace “correction,” explaining the relatively low number of movies released in 2010 as a pullback from the irrational exuberance of the mid-’00s. What’s left unsaid is the mediocrity of most movies in 201 more

Jan 4, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage12402.jpe

Mark Zuckerberg is shown to be a jerk in the opening scene of The Social Network. When the film ends, after covering the years when Zuckerberg’s Facebook went from the germ of an idea to a pandemic, he remains a jerk—albeit with pathos. The... more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage9873.jpe

MIMA (Milwaukee Interactive Marketing Association) is presenting Milwaukee's Social Media Hot Shots on Thursday, February 18 at the Roots Cellar (1818 N. Hubbard St.)... more

Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage6530.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their home series against the Florida Marlins tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more

May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6288.jpe

Mozart's The MagicFlute is a fantastical product of the 18th-century Age of Enlightenment. The Magic ,Classical Music/Dance more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES