Social Networking

The Twenty Days of Turin (Liveright), by Giorgio De Maria
The 1977 novel The Twenty Days of Turin, which attracted a cult following in Italy, is finally out in an English translation. Cultural commentator Giorgio De Maria wrote the horror story as a metaphor of the political violence that overtook... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:05 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Second Annual Best of Milwaukee Web Awards Winners
Last year expressmilwaukee.com, the sister website of the Shepherd Express more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 8 Comments
Best of Milwaukee Web Award Finalists
And here are the finalists for the Shepherd's 2012 Best of Milwaukee Web Awards. Be sure to come and see the winners at our party, next week Tuesday! more
Apr 13, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
Enchanted April
Escapism has seldom looked prettier, or been funnier, than in Enchanted April, the Oscar-nominated 1992 film out now on DVD. At least, escape is the plot device sprung by two unhappy Englishwomen in 1920s London, hoping for respite from the rain .. more
May 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cirque du Soleil’s Arena Show
A series of fast-paced, kaleidoscopic images that blend light, motion, color Saltimbanco ,Classical Music/Dance more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Classical Music 1 Comments
The Sound Of Art
When attendinga classical concert, most of us are accustomed to sitting quietly inone Nagoya Marimbas ,A&E Feature more
Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani A&E Feature