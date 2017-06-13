Social Security
An Amazing Result for a Democracy
The very reasons for the wealthy Founding Fathers’ original restriction of suffrage to white, property-owning males may be the best way to respond to Donald Trump’s grossly unfair “tax reforms" that benefit the super-wealthy at the expen... more
Jun 13, 2017 4:56 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
Is Paul Ryan Really a Moderate?
Is House Speaker Paul Ryan really a “moderate," as many like to believe? Former Congressman Dave Obey thinks not and explains why. more
May 9, 2017 3:39 PM Dave Obey News Features 10 Comments
Who is the Second Most Dangerous Politician in America?
Political commentator and writer Joel McNally explains why he believes that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is America’s second most dangerous politician—second only to President Donald Trump. more
Mar 14, 2017 3:21 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
The Looming Train Wreck Over Health Care
Here’s where the reckless, extreme right-wing radicalism of House Speaker Paul Ryan kicks in. more
Dec 13, 2016 2:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
The Real Paul Ryan
House Speaker Paul Ryan is probably just beginning his humiliating political reinvention of himself in Donald Trump’s image. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:03 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Paul Ryan’s Phony Plan to End Poverty
No one would ever seriously expect a right-wing Republican like Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan to come up with any rational solutions about how to help people in poverty more
Sep 2, 2014 8:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Democratic Candidates for Congress Kaleka and Zerban on the Issues
Wisconsin’s First Congressional District has been represented by conservative Republican Paul Ryan for 15 years, but it’s a swing district with deep Democratic roots and only a slight GOP more
Jul 16, 2014 1:18 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Republican Ideas Wreck the Economy, But Still Popular
To any thoughtful observer of politics, one of the biggest frustrations is watching is just how politically popular some really bad ideas can be more
Apr 16, 2014 2:14 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Understanding Obamacare: People With Disabilities Can Get Coverage
Question: How does Obamacare help people with disabilities?Answer: Before the Affordable Care Act, insurance options were scarce for Wisconsinites more
Jan 19, 2014 10:04 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Paul Ryan’s Budget Cuts Target Veterans and Unemployed
It was bound to happen. With Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan stubbornly—and incorrectly—insisting government has to reduce spending for absolutely everything, eventually his vicious cuts were going to become too much even for many Republica... more
Jan 8, 2014 1:08 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Shattering an Unholy Alliance
In recent years, an unholy alliance between conservative Catholic clerics and right-wing politicians has become so brazen many people may have forgotten there was once widespread fear of more
Oct 2, 2013 12:28 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
BadgerCare Advocates Debunk Republicans’ Health Care Myth
Advocates for an Affordable Care Act-expandedMedicaid program in Wisconsin have been calling on Gov. Scott Walker to listento reason and accept roughly $4 billion in federal funds to offer BadgerCareprograms to more low-income Wisconsinites. .. more
May 21, 2013 5:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
An Interview With AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka
Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, recently spoke with The National Memo about the sequester's automatic budget cuts, the danger of cuts to Social Security, the Keystone XL pipeline, immigration reform more
Mar 24, 2013 4:45 PM Joe Conason News Features
Ryan Exposed
The second best thing that happened in November with President Barack Obama’s re-election was that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan’s fundamental dishonesty was exposed for the entire nation to see. more
Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Echoes of FDR
So much for the "Grand Bargain"—or at least for the not-so-grand gutting of Social Security and Medicare that the "very serious" thought-leaders of Washington’s political and media circles have always found so appealing more
Jan 28, 2013 12:33 AM Joe Conason News Features
Before Default, Let Republicans Bump Up Hard Against The Debt Ceiling
A prolonged confrontation over the nation's debt ceiling—unlike the "fiscal cliff," which provoked many scary headlines—could truly be grave for both America and the world. While press coverage often mentions the more
Jan 20, 2013 8:29 PM Joe Conason News Features
Fiscal Deal Passes as House GOP Clown Car Crashes, Again
Observing the Congressional Republicans repeatedly stumble in and out of their caucus clown car, blowing loud kazoos and muttering angry threats, should be painful, embarrassing and highly instructive to any American voter more
Jan 7, 2013 2:58 AM Joe Conason News Features
Politics as Television
Even though a vice presidential debate is usually about as important and fully as thrilling as a thumb-wrestling championship, the face-off between Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan took on... more
Oct 16, 2012 4:14 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
On Social Security, If Not Now, When?
Many centuries ago, the Jewish scholar Hillel posed a question that is as prescient as any Nostradamus... more
Oct 5, 2012 2:15 PM David Sirota News Features
The Real Paul Ryan
Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan got booed at the AARP meeting last week while he tried to explain that his plan for Medicare—and his desire to repeal Obama’s Affordable Care Act (ACA)—would actually help seniors... more
Sep 26, 2012 3:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features