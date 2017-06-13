Social Security

RSS

The very reasons for the wealthy Founding Fathers’ original restriction of suffrage to white, property-owning males may be the best way to respond to Donald Trump’s grossly unfair “tax reforms" that benefit the super-wealthy at the expen... more

Jun 13, 2017 4:56 PM Expresso 2 Comments

Is House Speaker Paul Ryan really a “moderate," as many like to believe? Former Congressman Dave Obey thinks not and explains why. more

May 9, 2017 3:39 PM News Features 10 Comments

Political commentator and writer Joel McNally explains why he believes that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is America’s second most dangerous politician—second only to President Donald Trump. more

Mar 14, 2017 3:21 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

Here’s where the reckless, extreme right-wing radicalism of House Speaker Paul Ryan kicks in. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:57 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

House Speaker Paul Ryan is probably just beginning his humiliating political reinvention of himself in Donald Trump’s image. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:03 PM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

No one would ever seriously expect a right-wing Republican like Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan to come up with any rational solutions about how to help people in poverty more

Sep 2, 2014 8:59 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

Wisconsin’s First Congressional District has been represented by conservative Republican Paul Ryan for 15 years, but it’s a swing district with deep Democratic roots and only a slight GOP more

Jul 16, 2014 1:18 AM News Features 3 Comments

To any thoughtful observer of politics, one of the biggest frustrations is watching is just how politically popular some really bad ideas can be more

Apr 16, 2014 2:14 AM Taking Liberties

Question: How does Obamacare help people with disabilities?Answer: Before the Affordable Care Act, insurance options were scarce for Wisconsinites more

Jan 19, 2014 10:04 PM News Features

It was bound to happen. With Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan stubbornly—and incorrectly—insisting government has to reduce spending for absolutely everything, eventually his vicious cuts were going to become too much even for many Republica... more

Jan 8, 2014 1:08 AM Taking Liberties

In recent years, an unholy alliance between conservative Catholic clerics and right-wing politicians has become so brazen many people may have forgotten there was once widespread fear of more

Oct 2, 2013 12:28 AM Taking Liberties

Advocates for an Affordable Care Act-expandedMedicaid program in Wisconsin have been calling on Gov. Scott Walker to listento reason and accept roughly $4 billion in federal funds to offer BadgerCareprograms to more low-income Wisconsinites. .. more

May 21, 2013 5:21 PM Daily Dose

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, recently spoke with The National Memo about the sequester's automatic budget cuts, the danger of cuts to Social Security, the Keystone XL pipeline, immigration reform more

Mar 24, 2013 4:45 PM News Features

The second best thing that happened in November with President Barack Obama’s re-election was that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan’s fundamental dishonesty was exposed for the entire nation to see. more

Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

So much for the "Grand Bargain"—or at least for the not-so-grand gutting of Social Security and Medicare that the "very serious" thought-leaders of Washington’s political and media circles have always found so appealing more

Jan 28, 2013 12:33 AM News Features

A prolonged confrontation over the nation's debt ceiling—unlike the "fiscal cliff," which provoked many scary headlines—could truly be grave for both America and the world. While press coverage often mentions the more

Jan 20, 2013 8:29 PM News Features

Observing the Congressional Republicans repeatedly stumble in and out of their caucus clown car, blowing loud kazoos and muttering angry threats, should be painful, embarrassing and highly instructive to any American voter more

Jan 7, 2013 2:58 AM News Features

Even though a vice presidential debate is usually about as important and fully as thrilling as a thumb-wrestling championship, the face-off between Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan took on... more

Oct 16, 2012 4:14 AM Taking Liberties

Many centuries ago, the Jewish scholar Hillel posed a question that is as prescient as any Nostradamus... more

Oct 5, 2012 2:15 PM News Features

Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan got booed at the AARP meeting last week while he tried to explain that his plan for Medicare—and his desire to repeal Obama’s Affordable Care Act (ACA)—would actually help seniors... more

Sep 26, 2012 3:24 PM News Features

