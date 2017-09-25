Socialism
Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune (and on Screen)
Terrence McNally wrote thescreenplay for Frankie and Johnny (1991), drawing it from his 1987 off-Broadwayproduction, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune . With the help of directorGarry Marshall ( Pretty Woman ), McNally transformed a two-.. more
Sep 25, 2017 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Those Dangerous, Radical Democrats
We have to keep electing dangerous, left-wing, radical, alien socialists like, say, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and any other Democrat who has the crazy idea American democracy should be a government of the people, by the people and for... more
Sep 16, 2015 12:17 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 18 Comments
Standing Up for Democracy
It’s a cruel irony that Pfc. Bradley Manning was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for revealing information the government wanted to keep secret from the American people about more
Aug 28, 2013 11:55 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
A Bridge to Nowhere?
Drivers heading north on the Hoan Bridge can catch a wonderful view of Downtown Milwaukee. The Hoan Bridge—located on Interstate 794—begins at the southeastern portion of Downtown and ends at the Port of Milwaukee... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE 1 Comments
The Super Bowl of Socialism
The Super Bowl has become a true televisual non sequitur—a bizarre "Rocky"-style montage mashing together as many divergent strands of American culture as possible.This year's blockbuster was no exception. There was former President Geor more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 5 Comments
Let the Limbaughs Whine
How fortunate for BarackObama that Rush Limbaugh, big radio personality and leader of the %uFFFD 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment ,News Features more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Vote for Linda Flashinski in Racine
Vote for Linda Flashinski in Racine ,Elections more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 5 Comments