RSS

Socialism

frankieandjohnny.jpg.jpe

Terrence McNally wrote thescreenplay for Frankie and Johnny (1991), drawing it from his 1987 off-Broadwayproduction, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune . With the help of directorGarry Marshall ( Pretty Woman ), McNally transformed a two-.. more

Sep 25, 2017 1:42 PM I Hate Hollywood

takinglibertiesberniesanders_philroederflickrcc.jpg.jpe

We have to keep electing dangerous, left-wing, radical, alien socialists like, say, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and any other Democrat who has the crazy idea American democracy should be a government of the people, by the people and for... more

Sep 16, 2015 12:17 AM Taking Liberties 18 Comments

ap_bradley_manning_wikileaks_jt_130730_16x9_992.jpg.jpe

It’s a cruel irony that Pfc. Bradley Manning was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for revealing information the government wanted to keep secret from the American people about more

Aug 28, 2013 11:55 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage19461.jpe

Drivers heading north on the Hoan Bridge can catch a wonderful view of Downtown Milwaukee. The Hoan Bridge—located on Interstate 794—begins at the southeastern portion of Downtown and ends at the Port of Milwaukee... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

The Super Bowl has become a true televisual non sequitur—a bizarre "Rocky"-style montage mashing together as many divergent strands of American culture as possible.This year's blockbuster was no exception. There was former President Geor more

Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

How fortunate for BarackObama that Rush Limbaugh, big radio personality and leader of the %uFFFD 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment ,News Features more

Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Vote for Linda Flashinski in Racine ,Elections more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Elections 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES