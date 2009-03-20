RSS
Soda
Disarming
Landmines are the threat that keeps on threatening. Years and even decades after the end of a conflict, the mines that were sown remain, always underfoot and ready to kill or maim. The documentary Disarm (out now on DVD) concerns the efforts .. more
Mar 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Fresh Off the Press (7/30)
Did you miss us at our last stop? Well, come on out to the Milwaukee Public Market infrom 3 to 5 pm (7/30)! The address is 400 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202. Meet the Shepherd Express Street Team as th,Promotions more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Fresh Off the Press (7/23)
,Promotions more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions 1 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!