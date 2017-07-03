Sofia Coppola
Sofia Coppola's Captivating Remake of Civil War Drama 'The Beguiled'
Sofia Coppola directs a captivatingly suspenseful film—a remake of 1971’s The Beguiled—with an eye toward Southern Gothic. more
Jul 3, 2017 1:31 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: June 29, 2017
Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Eleanor Coppola's Life
Family has always been a core value for Francis Ford Coppola and his family—his father as well as his children—has usually been part of his filmmaking. He met his wife Eleanor on the set of his first movie, Dementia 13 (1962), where she was ass.. more
Jul 4, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Taxi to the Dark Side
Through Thursday, March 20, the Times Cinema hosts screenings of this year’s Academ Taxi to the Dark Side ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee