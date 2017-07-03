RSS

Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola directs a captivatingly suspenseful film—a remake of 1971’s The Beguiled—with an eye toward Southern Gothic. more

Jul 3, 2017 1:31 PM Film Reviews

Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Film Clips

Family has always been a core value for Francis Ford Coppola and his family—his father as well as his children—has usually been part of his filmmaking. He met his wife Eleanor on the set of his first movie, Dementia 13 (1962), where she was ass.. more

Jul 4, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Through Thursday, March 20, the Times Cinema hosts screenings of this year’s Academ Taxi to the Dark Side ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

