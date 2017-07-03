Sojourner Family Peace Center
What's on Tap at the App Brewery?
A Smartphone app recently developed through collaboration between Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Hospital and the UWM App Brewery Lab will help speed patient diagnoses in medical emergencies. more
Jul 3, 2017 11:16 AM Mary Sussman News Features
Sherman Park Uprising: What Happened? And What’s Next?
“I’m sure that there are going to be some harsh pieces of legislation that are going to come down the pipeline. How do we even protect Milwaukee from it?” —state Rep. LaTonya Johnson more
Aug 23, 2016 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
Milwaukee’s Spot Abuse Project Targets Domestic and Animal Violence
An astounding 76% of animal abusers also abuse a family member, according to the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys more
May 7, 2014 12:59 AM Amanda Sullivan News Features
Built to Spill Will Return to Turner Hall in November
Indie-rock veterans Built to Spill will return to the Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, November 15, the venue announced this morning. They last played the ballroom in 2010, when they were touring behind their latest album, 2009's There is No Enemy .. more
Jul 22, 2013 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Vagina Monologue Benefit
Since it debuted over a deceade and a half ago, Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues has secured its place in theatre history. Easily one of the more enduring theatrical contributions of the 1990’s, the Vagina Monologues is regularly performed all .. more
Apr 12, 2010 11:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Never Again
That’s why advocates for the survivors of domesticabuse and their families have created partnerships that combine medical,psychological, legal and housing assistance. One collaborative effort, the Sojourner Family Peace Center,the re,Cover... more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 1 Comments
Kumbalek/Nixon
I’m Art Kumbalek and manoh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I was Kumbalek/Nixon. ,Art for Art's Sake more
Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake