Sol Lewitt

Temporary public art is on display during the summer months in Downtown Milwaukee. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:13 PM Visual Arts

A collection of Peter Max’s paintings will be displayed in Gallery 505 this month that features some of his most famous works, such as Statue of Liberty, his “Flag" pieces, Umbrella Man and Cosmic Runner. more

May 30, 2017 2:14 PM Visual Arts

Tara Donovan is a contemporary artist riding a fairly powerful career trajectory. A 2008 recipient of a MacArthur Foundation genius grant, she has entered the hallowed halls of a number of museums, including the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM)..... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

