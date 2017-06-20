RSS
Sol Lewitt
'Safety Cones' and Sculpture in Milwaukee's Downtown
Temporary public art is on display during the summer months in Downtown Milwaukee.
Jun 20, 2017 1:13 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Uncrating Peter Max's Brilliant Career at Gallery 505
A collection of Peter Max's paintings will be displayed in Gallery 505 this month that features some of his most famous works, such as Statue of Liberty, his "Flag" pieces, Umbrella Man and Cosmic Runner.
May 30, 2017 2:14 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Tara Donovan's Different Kind of Beauty at MAM
Tara Donovan is a contemporary artist riding a fairly powerful career trajectory. A 2008 recipient of a MacArthur Foundation genius grant, she has entered the hallowed halls of a number of museums, including the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM).....
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
