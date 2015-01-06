Solar
Canopies and Greatest Lakes Will Headline Burnhearts' 2015 Mitten Fest
For the third year in a row, Burnhearts tavern in Bay View will throw a summer-style street party in the middle of winter. This year's Mitten Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7 and will once again feature strong beer, bourbon barrel-aged brand.. more
Jan 6, 2015 5:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 2 Comments
Clean Energy Group Says It Will Sue to Block We Energies’ Solar Rate Hikes
A pro-solar group is poised to sue the state Public Service Commission (PSC). more
Nov 18, 2014 10:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
Coal-Friendly Astroturf Group Submits Questionable Names of We Energies Supporters to PSC
It’s pretty safe tosay that WeEnergies’ proposed rate hikes and new penalties on clean energy systems arepretty unpopular. No matter how you slice it, consumers will pay more simply toimprove the monopoly’s bottom line. But We Energies claims .. more
Oct 24, 2014 6:55 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
We Energies-Funded Study Says Solar Actually Helps—Not Harms—Ratepayers
We Energies is waging a high-stakes war against its solar customers as it seeks to jack up the cost of going solar in Wisconsin more
Oct 8, 2014 1:35 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 15 Comments
Learn More about We Energies’ Clean Energy Rate Changes Tonight
Sep 11, 2014 3:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Huge New Poll Numbers for Clean Energy Options in Wisconsin
Sep 5, 2014 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Milwaukee Gets Another Chance to Debate We Energies’ Attack on Solar
Sep 3, 2014 4:09 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Former Energy Secretary Chu on Utilities’ Attacks on Solar: “Bullshit
Unfortunately, We Energiesisn’t the only fossil fuel-based utility that’s attackingsolar panel owners. It’s part of a nationalcampaign to destroy the solar industry by making clean energy unaffordable forthe average homeowner. The utiliti.. more
Aug 29, 2014 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 2 Comments
We Energies’ War on Its Solar Customers
At the very moment solar energy is becoming an affordable, realistic option for homeowners and businesses, the state’s largest utility, We Energies, is attempting to strike a fatal blow to this emerging industry more
Aug 27, 2014 2:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 33 Comments
Does Waukesha Really Need Lake Michigan Water?
The city of Waukesha’s request for Lake Michigan water is the first of its kind under the Great Lakes Water Compact, and with it comes scrutiny. Here are some of the biggest questions about Waukesha’s request, and how it will be handled in ... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
EarthTalk
Dear EarthTalk: Given the huge, ongoing oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, isn’t it high time the government put a stop to offshore oil drilling once and for all? Short of banning it altogether, what can be done to prevent explosions, leaks a... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 10 Comments
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Amy Adams plays Anna, an American single gal desperate to marry Jeremy (Scott), her boyfriend of four years. Business requires Jeremy's presence in Dublin, prompting Anna to follow so she can take advantage of an Irish tradition encouraging... more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Brewers vs Cubs
After a somewhat rocky wide on the road, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. They’re hoping for a series victory after the Cubs bested them 2-1 earlier this month. more
Apr 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Value of Names
Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Sweetest Swing in Baseball
It’s an unlikely premise for a comedy: A charismatic artist ends up in a psych ward after a notably bad gallery show, having attempted suicide. When she realizes that her health insurance won’t allow her to stay in the hospital for more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rapper Guru's Rich Legacy and Chilling Final Words
Apr 20, 2010 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Avishai Cohen
The sound of many contemporary jazz musicians comes from a generic anywhere, rooted in nothing but their conservatory training. Bassist-vocalist Avishai Cohen is one player who sounds much like the place where he lives. Aurora is unmistakab... more
Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Obama Victory Party
After years of campaigning with a platform of change, president-elect Obama will finally have the opportunity to implement his transformation of Washington, but before he starts, there’s going to be a,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee