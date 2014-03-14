Solidarity
Pussy Riot Lends Support to Wisconsin's Walker Protesters
Nearly every day since Gov. Scott Walker announced plans to strip collective bargaining rights from public workers in 2011, protesters have taken to the Capitol building to sing. Last summer the Capitol police cracked down, arresting hundreds of t.. more
Mar 14, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Creator of the Blue Fist Speaks Out
Carrie Worthen created the iconic Blue Fist, which has quickly become a symbol of solidarity and a political rallying point around Wisconsin. The Appleton native graduated from UW-Milwaukee before moving to Los Angeles, where she works in..... more
Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff 10 Comments
Trey McIntyre Project
The contemporary ballet troupe the Trey McIntyre Project gives a one-night-only performance tonight at the Marcus Center in conjunction with Milwaukee Ballet. The program will include three pieces, including the Milwaukee premiere of more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee