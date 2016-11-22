Solo Album
Thoughtstorm: Tales from the Electric Ocean
Keyboardist Jeffrey Konkol recently released Tales from the Electric Ocean, a solo album recorded under the name Thoughtstorm. If the title of this instrumental blend of electronic soundscapes, prog rock and classical music sounds similar t... more
Nov 22, 2016 4:02 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Jim James @ The Pabst Theater
Solo albums can be frustrating. With no one else around to reel back a frontman's excesses, these efforts often lack self-restraint and delve headfirst through an artist's personal eclecticism. These dubious records ultimately more
Apr 22, 2013 10:56 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Stevie Nicks Breaks Her Songwriting Routine
When Stevie Nicks decided to record her first solo album in 10 years, she called her old pal, Eurythmics veteran Dave Stewart. Not only did he prove to be a particularly well-suited writing partner and producer, he shared a unique historica... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lynne Margolis Music Feature