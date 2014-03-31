Solo Tour
Tim Kasher @ Milwaukee Opry
Tim Kasher has never recorded a concept album where he literally sleeps with his mother, kills his father then blinds himself, but he's come pretty damn close at least two or three times. Unfolding,Concert Reviews more
Mar 31, 2014 10:22 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Elvis Costello Will Play a Solo Show at the Riverside Theater
Elvis Costello will return to the Riverside Theater in June for a solo show, the venue announced this morning. The legendary songwriter has swung through town quite a few times over the last decade with his touring band The Imposters, but this sum.. more
Mar 24, 2014 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Makes No Census
When it comes to the notion ofcivically representing our downtrodden hordes of people not Hot-shot lawyer calls the president just before midnight, gets an aideon the phone. Lawye ,Art for Art's Sake more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake