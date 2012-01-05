RSS

Sometime Sweet Susan

blogimage7767.jpe

So news broke that three more people have been arrested as part of the 20-month John Doe investigation of Gov. Scott Walker's aides.The biggest news—as of now, at least—is that close Walker aide Tim Russell has been arrested and has been charged w.. more

Jan 5, 2012 7:08 PM Expresso

<p> Andy Rooney and Jerry Seinfeld both had fun with the story of an old woman who sued McDonald's for $2.9 million, alleging injuries from spilling hot coffee on herself. For almost everyone in America the suit became an example of trial lawyers.. more

Dec 18, 2011 3:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage7767.jpe

The quadruple bill, a kick-off show for WMSE 91.7 FM's weekend Radio Summer Camp event, held the attention of a scattered but genuinely appreciative audience, who strode stage-front right away to catch The Trusty Knife's exuberant pop and s... more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage4181.jpe

WMSE's Radio Summer Camp launched strongly last night with an all-local bill at the Turner Hall Ballroom, where Juniper Tar, aided by the ballroom's booming acoustics, delivered the most resounding, rocking set I've ever seen from them and '90s ro.. more

Aug 21, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

12506389564a8b3c6c1bb23.jpg.jpe

WMSE’s Radio Summer Camp w/ Sometime Sweet Susan @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. WMSElaunches its Radio Summer Camp festival, a multi-day, multi-venueconcert series, with tonight&rsqu,This Week in Milwaukee more

Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage4021.jpe

WMSE continues to roll out the lineup for Radio Summer Camp, its four-day, multi-venue music festival, announcing today the roster for its opening-night show at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, August 20. It's a clever, generation-spanning bi.. more

Jul 20, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2660.jpe

Although Sometime Sweet Susan are little remembered beyond the Milwaukee audiences that witnessed them first hand, the trio's albums hold-up as prime examples of the region's early-'90s underground rock. Their mercurial noise-pop was shaped the tu.. more

Feb 12, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage5462.jpe

Atomic Records wasn't just a passive observer of the Milwaukee music scene, explains Damian Strigens. It actively shaped the scene, fostering local bands and, sometimes, even birthing them. Strigen,Local Music more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage4181.jpe

Despite daily proof of man's capacity for cruelty, there are some who draw great sustenan A Billion Lives: An Eyewitness Report from the Frontlines of Humanity ,Books more

Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM Books

blogimage4021.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, as a Iknew this butcher. One day a dog runs into his shop, but before hecould chase the dog o ,Art for Art's Sake more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

The Summerfest grounds may be empty today, but tomorrow will be a different story.  T Shepherd Express, ,Summerfest Updates more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES