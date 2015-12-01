Sometimes Y
Rob McWilliam’s Organ Recital at Gesu
Stardom eluded multi-instrumentalist Rob McWilliam, although he played in bands including The Michael Brennan Band and Sometimes Y. Next week, he returns to his first love, performing a free recital on the towering pipe organ at Gesu Church... more
Dec 1, 2015 7:06 PM David Luhrssen Classical Music
The Deeper You Go
Milwaukee filmmakers Lora Nigro and Kevin Rutkowski posted a work in progress on YouTube recently. Theiruncompleted documentary on the science and philosophy of consciousness, The Deeper You Go , already received thousands of hits—an example of .. more
Sep 23, 2014 12:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Scientist
Marcus can’t accept the death of his beautiful wife and daughter in a fatal accident. Although two years have passed, he still hasn’t returned to teaching at the university. The physicist doesn’t shave regularly, get enough sleep or leav more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews