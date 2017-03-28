RSS

twimsimpleplanbychapmanbaehler.jpg.jpe

Canadian pop-punks, self-effacing poets, a podcasting comedian and a folk band that never named their horse highlight an eventful week in Milwaukee. more

Mar 28, 2017 12:55 AM This Week in Milwaukee

like like the the death death here comes the irregular video jack packard.jpg.jpe

It was only a decade ago that music videos were an unthinkable luxury for most bands. There was an air of exclusivity to them: Unless you were on a label with a decent promotional budget or had a film major in your band, you probably weren't going.. more

Nov 12, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

_dsc0147.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

“Windfall,” the first song on Son Volt’s 1995 debut Trace, has a great line about scanning the AM dial, “searching for a truer sound.” “Catching an all-night station in Louisiana,” si,Concert Reviews more

Jun 6, 2013 9:51 AM Concert Reviews

Mar 31, 2012 11:09 AM Visual Arts

blogimage5623.jpe

The seminal Minneapolis independent hip-hop group Atmosphere will return to the Riverside Theater on Thursday, Sept. 9, the venue announced this morning. Though rapper Slug and producer Ant won't have a new album to promotetheir latest release is .. more

Jul 23, 2010 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage9695.jpe

Ben Gibbard and Jay Farrar hail from different sides of the tracks. The Death Cab for Cutie frontman is the gentle romantic type who broods about lost loves, while the Son Volt lead singer is more of the country punk who wouldn't be out of ... more

Feb 1, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage8122.jpe

Rising from the ashes of Uncle Tupelo (the same seminal alt-country group that gave rise to Wilco), Son Volt is the brainchild of guitarist-songwriter Jay Farrar. After a three-album run in the 1990s, Farrar shelved the group to focus on so... more

Sep 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5623.jpe

Old Roots, New Routes: The Cultural Politics of Alt.Country Music(University of Michigan P Old Roots, New Routes: The Cultural Politics of Alt.Country Music ,Books more

Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM Books 4 Comments

