Amira Medunjanin: Damar
Two years in the making, Bosnian singer Amira Medunjanin’s Damar is a powerful album full of emotion and relatable themes such as longing, sorrow and hope. Even if one does not understand the language, the passion and sentiment is felt thro... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:09 PM Angelika Villafuerte Album Reviews
Milwaukee Film Festival Announces First Official Selections
The Milwaukee Film Festival has announced itsfirst eight official film selections, in honor of the festival’s 8th year. Metropolis featuring live musical accompaniment from Alloy Orchestra, Clement Cogitore’s Neither Heaven Nor Earth , and a.. more
Jun 28, 2016 3:23 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Big Time Rush @ The Riverside Theater
On the surface, there is nothing particularly striking or obnoxious about Big Time Rush, a four-member boy band initially assembled by the Nickelodeon network for a children’s television series.,Concert Reviews more
Aug 12, 2013 12:51 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
Ocie Jackson
Milwaukee singer Ocie Jackson's first release caters to soul-gospel sensibilities. Jackson adds her sweet, emotionally effusive soprano to songs of praise and testimony, most of which would sound as at home in smooth jazz and adult R&B cont... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Colin O'Brien
Colin O'Brien covers a lot of territory within Americana on his latest CD of mostly original songs. Tunes such as “Mountain Stage” could easily fill any sawdust-covered dance floor, while “New Territory” swings like a country- more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Freakshow
Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script more
Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jewel Wrote a Song About Milwaukee
Folk-pop singer Jewel embraced her inner Sufjan Stevens on her latest U.S. tour, writing a song about every city she visited. Her tribute to Milwaukee, which she performed at the Pabst Theater at her June 3 stop, is a giggled melange of Wikipedia-.. more
Jul 26, 2010 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee’s Green Machine
Milwaukee’s Green Machine Fue What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Cover Story more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Jessica Steinhoff Around MKE 12 Comments