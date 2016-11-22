RSS

Songwriter

It you want to learn something about songwriting, it makes sense to ask a songwriter. That was the idea behind Paul Zollo’s 1991 Songwriters on Songwriting. In the sequel, More Songwriters on Songwriting, Zollo interviews 45 writers plus Wo... more

Nov 22, 2016 2:24 PM Books

On Songs of Resilience, vocalist and songwriter Simrit Kaur (born in Greece and raised in the American South) transmutes a young lifetime of influences into dreamy rock music hailing from similar places as Mazzy Star and Loreena McKennitt. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:01 PM Album Reviews

“The thing about revisiting cities: People ask what your favorite city is and what you're looking forward... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

A phenomenally talented teenage songwriter and singer from Racine (who recently moved to northern Illinois), Nina Ferraro brings quirky instrumentation together with pop production, setting articulate lyrics to memorable melodies on The Pro... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

“I wanted to put a name on the forward thrust of what we're doing,” Paul Cebar says of his decision to change band names a few years ago. Except for the group he once shared with John Sieger, the R&B Cadets, he had performed under... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

