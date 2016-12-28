RSS

Sonia Brex

toptensories.jpg.jpe

2016 was a big year for Milwaukee, and a big year for the Shepherd . We covered a wide range of subjects that affect and interest you, our readers, in the categories of news, dining, music, arts & entertainment and sports, among many others. Of al.. more

Dec 28, 2016 5:08 PM Around MKE

 Noirwas just a word in a French phrase book before a French critic in the late1940s coined film noir to describe the nascent Hollywood genre of dark, twistycrime films. The Piranha Records Serie Noir is a series of recordings w.. more

Feb 15, 2013 1:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13409.jpe

A Sicilian expatriate living in Berlin, ­Sonia Brex sings and writes cosmopolitan pop songs at once contemporary and yet filled with fleeting memories of music past. The melancholy title track is vaguely bossa nova and flows easily into the... more

Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage9034.jpe

Like so many of the Republicans they try to emulate,the conservative Democrats claim to w © 2009Creators.com. ,News Features more

Dec 1, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES