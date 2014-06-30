Sonic Youth
Influenced: Mike Mildew on the Continued Relevance of Sonic Youth
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Mike Schauwitzer along with his brother Eric have been performing under,Music Feature more
Jun 30, 2014 2:45 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Happy Birthday, 'Neuromancer'
William Gibson, one of the most innovative science fiction writers of the last 30 years, invented “cyberpunk” with the publication of his novel Neuromancer in 1984. Since then, cyberpunk has become a pervasive influence on rock music and... more
Jan 14, 2014 2:09 AM Paul Gleason A&E Feature
Fahri Finds Its Milwaukee Groove
Milwaukee trio Fahri's song “Lazy Fruit” begins in defiance of its own title. With its rolling drumbeat and poppy guitars, it expels an air of delicious nervousness—the kind of thrills that come from campy horror movies, grade-schoo more
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Technicolor Teeth's Rootless Indie Rock
It's hard to believe that Teenage Pagans, the 12-song debut album from Appleton-based Technicolor Teeth, was made by a collection of musicians a few years out of high school. Teenage Pagans sounds confident and cohesive, as if the players..... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Pretty Wounds Look to the Past
Are the '90s coming back? That's a question echoing throughout fashion and music, as some say the recession is leading Americans into a place of cultural nostalgia for a decade that, though it certainly had its ups and downs, held a clear-c... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music 2 Comments
Remembering 9/11: Grava Gallery Honors Milwaukee Firefighters
What an event to see a legion of white shirts with bright red patches and dress blue pants walk into an art gallery! Other broad shouldered men form a line and enter wearing heavy khaki firefighter's pants, thick suspenders and black T.. more
Sep 9, 2011 5:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Milwaukee Chamber's Summer Gala
For nearly a century, the building at 234 West Florida Street housed massive knitting machines. The big cream city brick was home to a couple of different companies over the years. A few years back, when the last knitting machine vanished from t.. more
Apr 24, 2011 2:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sonic Youth (7/20)
Having been around for over 25 years, Sonic Youth is still on of the most innovative and influential bands in alternative music. Sonic Youth is to perform at Turner Hall Ballroom on Monday, June 20 at 8pm. Sonic Youth will be bringing some specia... more
Jul 20, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Sonic Youth’s Obama-Era Rock Record
Three decades after teaming up with guitarist Lee Ranaldo and 28 years after forming Sonic Daydream Nation ,Music Feature more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
Sonic Youth @ Turner Hall Ballroom, July 20
A quarter century into their existence, Sonic Youth is still recording some of the best, most vital music of their career. The pioneering noisy alt-rock band is currently riding a three-album winning streak that began with 2002's critical comeback.. more
Apr 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kid Cudi Premieres "Day 'N' Nite" Video
One of last year's best songs has given way to one of this year's most gorgeous music videos. Kid Cudi's inescapable "Day 'N' Nite," which debuted last February on the rapper's introductory mixtape A Kid Named Cudi and has since been endlessly rep.. more
Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
If I Were a Carpenter...
During the CD sales boom of the '90s, labels didn't need much of an excuse to release a tribute album, and although most of the decade's compilations were cheap cash-ins, a handful are true treasures. 1994's If I Were a Carpenter, which I found bu.. more
Jan 7, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Goodbye 20th Century: A Biography of Sonic Youth
During the 1980s Sonic Youth brought the fringe a little closer to the mainstream, editin Express ,Books more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Brian Lynch
In the quarter-century or so since he graduated from the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, Simpatico ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Free Kitten
Everyonce in a while, Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon, Pussy Galore’s Julia C SentimentalEducation ,CD Reviews more
Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews 2 Comments
Brewers vs. Astros
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their series against the Houston Astros this afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee