Sons Of The Prophet
Windfall’s Close-Up Family Comedy
Mohammad N. ElBsat makes a nuanced appearance with Windfall Theatre in the contemporary comedy Sons of the Prophet. more
Feb 23, 2016 4:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sons of the Prophet with Windfall Next Month
A mysterious illness. An aging uncle. A young man dealing with it all while negotiating a romance with a reporter covering the events of his father’s death. And it’s a comedy. It’s Sons of the Prophet--a contemporary comedy about a Lebanese famil.. more
Jan 26, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Nick Lowe w/ Geraint Watkins
Elvis Costello’s cover of Nick Lowe’s “(What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding” turned the song into a hit, but it was Curtis Stigers’ less-celebrated cover of that song from the massive-selling soun more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee