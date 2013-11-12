For Our Sons
Auditions for Chairs After the Apocalypse
They're looking for actors. They're looking for one man and one woman. (They're also looking for chairs--lots of chairs.) And it might just be after the end of the world. The production in question is Eugene Ionesco's The Chairs.The director w.. more
Nov 12, 2013 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
APT’s ‘All My Sons’
American Players Theatre does best what it loves most—exploring classic drama that offers a breadth and depth of intellect and emotion. This season one of APT’s best productions is Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, which opened Saturday at the S... more
Aug 22, 2013 2:21 AM Michael Muckian Theater
On Mondays in February, the UWM Union Theatre hosts free screenings of films about the experiences of black men as part of its African American Film Series. The festival begins tonight with a screening of last year’s documentary For Our Son... more
Feb 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee