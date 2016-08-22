RSS

Sony

Locked in the battle of her career, Kesha bit back with a raw, subversive punk-rock spectacle Friday night. more

Aug 22, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

NX Rumors Fly, Sony Kinects with Gesture Recognition, and Star Citizen Hits a Million!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think! Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377,.. more

Oct 19, 2015 3:41 PM Video Games are Dumb

“Don’t go in there” These words have often left the tense mouths of horror movie fans questioning the idiotic decisions of the genre’s protagonists. Until Dawn turns the tables, placing the fate of terrified teenagers squarely in your hands. Un.. more

Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM Video Games are Dumb

YouTube Takes On Twitch! Mortal Kombat Gets Kanceled! And We Discuss an Exciting New PlayStation 4 Exclusive!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text m.. more

Aug 31, 2015 3:11 PM Video Games are Dumb

The following review is spoiler free!  Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture’s focus is placed squarely in.. more

Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Video Games are Dumb

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video  Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more

Aug 10, 2015 3:04 PM Video Games are Dumb

Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League’s bombastic rendition of the world’s most popular spor.. more

Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Video Games are Dumb

Xbox Distances Itself From 3rd Party Exclusives, Ouya Gets Bought Out, and the First NX Title May Have Been Announced!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.  Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or .. more

Aug 3, 2015 3:06 PM Video Games are Dumb

Is your refrigerator running? Better vote for it! Hello my laughing Larrys and snickering Sues! This is Derrick “Did You Laugh?” Babin! For over 25 years I had the privilege of running my very own prop shop, Derrick’s Gallery of Giggles. Sadly,.. more

Jul 7, 2015 5:21 AM Video Games are Dumb

There’s really nothing else quite like E3. Sure, Comic Con and South By Southwest’s announcements might have more mainstream appeal. But for video game fans, E3 is a three day holiday of back to back surprises and reveals.. It’s where hopes are re.. more

Jun 22, 2015 3:27 PM Video Games are Dumb

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more

Jun 15, 2015 8:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

May 5, 2015 7:00 PM Video Games are Dumb

Axiom Verge is a rare breed of video game. While many titles borrow aesthetic and gameplay elements from their peers, Axiom fully embraces it’s influences in an effort to recreate a prior work. In a word, it’s a homage. Anyone familiar with the .. more

Apr 7, 2015 6:40 PM Video Games are Dumb

It’s been over a year since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One joined the Wii U in kicking off the latest in video game console hardware. Now with a combined sales of over 30 million units, the eighth generation is the fastest selling yet. Not bad con.. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:30 PM Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Episode One is the 22nd entry into the Resident Evil franchise, the sequel to the Revelations side story and the first of four episodes. Confused? If so, just know that Episode One is a fantastic start to the Revelatio.. more

Mar 3, 2015 4:20 PM Video Games are Dumb

 There’s a pretty good chance that you or someone you know owned a Nintendo Wii. Released in late 2006, the Wii and it’s motion controller became a worldwide phenomenon, selling more than 100 million units and becoming the third best-selling video.. more

Feb 17, 2015 9:00 PM Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments

Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana (1937) has become one of the most familiar classical compositions from the modern era. The workout it provides for choral groups may be one reason for its popularity on concert stages, but another more

Nov 12, 2012 2:24 PM Album Reviews

The Astor Place Riot of May 10, 1849 is usually chalked up as an especially colorful scenario in the long run of Broadway. On that day, disgruntled mobs attacked the new opera house where British thespian William Macready was performing. A ... more

Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 7 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze’s beautiful, audacious expansion more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I have recently started looking around again after being asexual for a significant time. I am 30, but have never been credited for being older than 25 when someone guesses, so I very frequently find that I have a woman seven to 10 years my ... more

Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

