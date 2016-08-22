Sony
Kesha and the Creepies @ The Rave
Locked in the battle of her career, Kesha bit back with a raw, subversive punk-rock spectacle Friday night.
Aug 22, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
PressureCast One-Hundred: Keep It 100
NX Rumors Fly, Sony Kinects with Gesture Recognition, and Star Citizen Hits a Million!
Oct 19, 2015 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Until Dawn
"Don't go in there" These words have often left the tense mouths of horror movie fans questioning the idiotic decisions of the genre's protagonists. Until Dawn turns the tables, placing the fate of terrified teenagers squarely in your hands.
Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
PressureCast Ninety-Three: YouTube Vs Twitch
YouTube Takes On Twitch! Mortal Kombat Gets Kanceled! And We Discuss an Exciting New PlayStation 4 Exclusive!
Aug 31, 2015 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Everybody's Gone To The Rapture
The following review is spoiler free! Enjoy!Somewhere between Visual Novel and Point-and-Click Adventure lies Everybody's Gone To The Rapture. Forgoing interactive obstacles for a deep and engaging narrative, Rapture's focus is placed squarely in..
Aug 18, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Ninety: Konami Abusing Employees?
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Aug 10, 2015 3:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Rocket League
Close your eyes. Picture an enormous enclosed soccer field. Now imagine the players are rocket powered cars. This is Rocket League.Silly? Most certainly. Stupid? To a degree. But Rocket League's bombastic rendition of the world's most popular spor..
Aug 4, 2015 5:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Nine: Do Third Party Exclusives Suck?
Xbox Distances Itself From 3rd Party Exclusives, Ouya Gets Bought Out, and the First NX Title May Have Been Announced!
Aug 3, 2015 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Hilarious Video Game Memes (4 $ale)
Is your refrigerator running? Better vote for it! Hello my laughing Larrys and snickering Sues! This is Derrick "Did You Laugh?" Babin! For over 25 years I had the privilege of running my very own prop shop, Derrick's Gallery of Giggles. Sadly,..
Jul 7, 2015 5:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Best Trends of E3 2015
There's really nothing else quite like E3. Sure, Comic Con and South By Southwest's announcements might have more mainstream appeal. But for video game fans, E3 is a three day holiday of back to back surprises and reveals.. It's where hopes are re..
Jun 22, 2015 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Two: E3 2015 Pre-Show
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Jun 15, 2015 8:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
The Triumphs and Tragedies of E3's Past
May 5, 2015 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Axiom Verge
Axiom Verge is a rare breed of video game. While many titles borrow aesthetic and gameplay elements from their peers, Axiom fully embraces it's influences in an effort to recreate a prior work. In a word, it's a homage. Anyone familiar with the ..
Apr 7, 2015 6:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
4 Reasons NOT to go Next Gen (yet)
It's been over a year since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One joined the Wii U in kicking off the latest in video game console hardware. Now with a combined sales of over 30 million units, the eighth generation is the fastest selling yet. Not bad con..
Mar 24, 2015 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments
Review: Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Episode One
Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Episode One is the 22nd entry into the Resident Evil franchise, the sequel to the Revelations side story and the first of four episodes. Confused? If so, just know that Episode One is a fantastic start to the Revelatio..
Mar 3, 2015 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Top 10 Wii Games We Want On The eShop!
There's a pretty good chance that you or someone you know owned a Nintendo Wii. Released in late 2006, the Wii and it's motion controller became a worldwide phenomenon, selling more than 100 million units and becoming the third best-selling video..
Feb 17, 2015 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments
Kristjan Jarvi
Carl Orff's Carmina Burana (1937) has become one of the most familiar classical compositions from the modern era. The workout it provides for choral groups may be one reason for its popularity on concert stages, but another
Nov 12, 2012 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Roots of Pop Culture?
The Astor Place Riot of May 10, 1849 is usually chalked up as an especially colorful scenario in the long run of Broadway. On that day, disgruntled mobs attacked the new opera house where British thespian William Macready was performing. A ...
Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Where the Wild Things Are
The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 7 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze's beautiful, audacious expansion
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Do Age Differences Matter When Meeting New Partners?
I have recently started looking around again after being asexual for a significant time. I am 30, but have never been credited for being older than 25 when someone guesses, so I very frequently find that I have a woman seven to 10 years my ...
Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress