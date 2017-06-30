RSS

Soul Asylum

For its Throwback Thursday promotion, Summerfest experimented with booking actual headliners before 10 p.m. more

Jun 30, 2017 9:46 AM Concert Reviews

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get down with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're sharing our annual Summerfest preview. Conventional wisdom seems to have set that this year's "50th Edition" lineup of the festival.. more

Jun 29, 2017 3:00 PM On Music

Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, Paul Simon and Ludacris give Summerfest attendees plenty of reason to head down to the lake. more

Jun 27, 2017 10:25 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Check out these acts at Summerfest on June 29, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup.Luke Bryan w/ The Brothers Osbourne American Family Insurance Amphitheater,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 12:07 AM Summerfest Guide

It sometimes feels like it’s been written out of history, but there was a moment in the late ’80s when college rock sounded tough, marked by sharp guitars, hard drums, beefy production and a general sense of bluster. It may not have been as macho .. more

Dec 23, 2014 12:00 PM On Music

Boris, Arab World Festival, Milwaukee Comedy Festival and more! more

Aug 5, 2014 11:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

<p> Marriage is seldom just a coupling of two people. Usually it also involves the merger of family, friends and history. In the comedy <em>Newlyweds</em>, a carefree young couple is finally forced to sort through the baggage each brought to thei.. more

May 21, 2012 11:48 AM I Hate Hollywood

The Milwaukee Brewers’ newly fortified starting pitching rotation has left fans giddy with anticipation for the upcoming baseball season, and that enthusiasm should make for a particularly exciting installment of the team’s annual fan more

Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ruth Grotenrath (1912-1988) studied at Milwaukee’s Layton School of Art, but it appears that she truly connected her heart and talent to France and Fauvism. In viewing the works of Grotenrath, one can see how Fauvism, an early-20th-century ... more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

After a decade spent largely in the shadows of another Minneapolis band, The Replacements, Soul Asylum surpassed that lionized band in commercial success in 1992, when Grave Dancers Union and its sentimental single, “Runaway Train,” mad,Tod... more

Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After a number of years in Milwaukee, most recently as Artistic Director of Spiral Theatre Company, Mark Hooker is leaving for the twin cities. Before he does so, he will be starring in his final production in MilwaukeeCharles Busch’s Die Mommie D.. more

Mar 17, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Minneapolis rock heroes Soul Asylum helped find several runaway children with the video f The Silver Lining ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

