Soul Food
Good Messy Barbecue in Walker’s Point
Ashley’s Que, a barbecue restaurant at 124 W. National Ave., is an excellent spot to get excellent food with good vibes aplenty. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:03 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out
Home Cooking the Southern Soul Way
Although she grew up and currently lives in Tennessee, Cassandra Harrell was a well-known Milwaukeean from the ’90s through the ’00s for the business she ran with her husband, Earl’s Southern Catering. Harrell’s new book, Soul Food Advisor,... more
Sep 27, 2016 4:24 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink
Seeking Soul Food in Milwaukee
Soul food is proof that adversity can lead to invention—delicious, filling invention. Milwaukee offers several great options. more
Jun 7, 2016 4:17 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Out
Soul Food Comes to Shorewood
At Nino’s Southern Sides (4475 N. Oakland Ave.) in Shorewood, soul food translates well to one of the city’s toniest suburbs under experienced restaurateur Valerie Daniels-Carter’s guiding hand. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:06 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
Southern Style at Mama Nana
Mama Nana’s Pick-Mar Family Restaurant (7276 N. Teutonia Ave.) merits bypassing the chain joints nearby. The TVs aren’t too loud as to impede conversation and for those not in the mood for the African American specialties, the menu is wide ... more
Jul 2, 2014 2:36 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview 1 Comments
Milwaukee’s BBQ King
Recent radio ads for Ashley’s Bar-B-Que (1501 W. Center St.) claim “We’re baaack!” and it’s good to have the city’s self-proclaimed king of grilled meat around again. You’re on your own as to where to eat it after you get your order more
Apr 2, 2014 12:44 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview 1 Comments
Albee's Zoo Story…in 3-D!!! (sorta)
This sounds really, really interesting. I had been wondering how technology might transform things for the stage in the future and what I kept coming up with whenever I thought about it was virtual environments onstage that actors could interact.. more
Mar 24, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Soul Food Hospitality
One might reasonably expect friendly service from a restaurant going by the name of Brown's Hospitality Café. And hospitality is but one of the positive attributes of this Northwest Side African American soul food eatery. more
May 21, 2013 1:32 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Soul Food Sunday
The "OPEN" sign wasn't lit up yet. A woman in the crowd gathering in the little strip-mall parking lot was bold enough to broach the lobby, seeing if she could walk in before the 1 p.m. opening time listed in the window. more
Jan 10, 2013 12:19 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Death Cab For Cutie Returns to Milwaukee, With Strings
<p>As crass as it is to celebrate an artist\'s misfortune, many Death Cab For Cutie fans couldn\'t help but feel a twinge of a joy upon reading reports last November that Ben Gibbard\'s two-year marriage to actress Zooey Deschanel was coming to an.. more
Jan 18, 2012 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
DIY Facials
Need an alternative to expensive facials, cleansers, lotions and toners? Worried about chemical ingredients and their impact on your skin, health and environment? Whether you're looking to green your beauty routine or pamper your complexion on a .. more
Apr 14, 2011 6:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Mr. Perkins’ Home Cooking
Milwaukee has remarkably few soul food restaurants, which is surprising since Southern home cooking is so flavorful and enjoyable. One such restaurant that has passed the test of time in our city, however, is Mr. Perkins’ Family Restaurant,... more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Short Orders (Bungalow Restaurant & Catering)
Woodpaneling and festive orange seat cushions make Bungalow Restaurant& Catering (3466 N. 14th St.) resemble a basement den as much as acrown jewel of the city’s soul food eateries. The auth,Dining Out more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Short Orders (311 Restaurant)
African-Americansoul food has come to Milwaukee’s Downtown, thanks to 311 Restaurant(311 E. Wisconsin Ave.). A hot spot for promotional visits fromnationally touring R&B and hip-hop artists, 31,Dining Out more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview