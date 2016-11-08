RSS

Soul Food

Ashley’s Que, a barbecue restaurant at 124 W. National Ave., is an excellent spot to get excellent food with good vibes aplenty. more

Although she grew up and currently lives in Tennessee, Cassandra Harrell was a well-known Milwaukeean from the ’90s through the ’00s for the business she ran with her husband, Earl’s Southern Catering. Harrell’s new book, Soul Food Advisor,... more

Soul food is proof that adversity can lead to invention—delicious, filling invention. Milwaukee offers several great options. more

Photo by Rachel Buth

At Nino’s Southern Sides (4475 N. Oakland Ave.) in Shorewood, soul food translates well to one of the city’s toniest suburbs under experienced restaurateur Valerie Daniels-Carter’s guiding hand. more

Mama Nana’s Pick-Mar Family Restaurant (7276 N. Teutonia Ave.) merits bypassing the chain joints nearby. The TVs aren’t too loud as to impede conversation and for those not in the mood for the African American specialties, the menu is wide ... more

Recent radio ads for Ashley’s Bar-B-Que (1501 W. Center St.) claim “We’re baaack!” and it’s good to have the city’s self-proclaimed king of grilled meat around again. You’re on your own as to where to eat it after you get your order more

One might reasonably expect friendly service from a restaurant going by the name of Brown's Hospitality Café. And hospitality is but one of the positive attributes of this Northwest Side African American soul food eatery. more

The "OPEN" sign wasn't lit up yet. A woman in the crowd gathering in the little strip-mall parking lot was bold enough to broach the lobby, seeing if she could walk in before the 1 p.m. opening time listed in the window. more

Milwaukee has remarkably few soul food restaurants, which is surprising since Southern home cooking is so flavorful and enjoyable. One such restaurant that has passed the test of time in our city, however, is Mr. Perkins’ Family Restaurant,... more

Woodpaneling and festive orange seat cushions make Bungalow Restaurant& Catering (3466 N. 14th St.) resemble a basement den as much as acrown jewel of the city’s soul food eateries. The auth,Dining Out more

African-Americansoul food has come to Milwaukee’s Downtown, thanks to 311 Restaurant(311 E. Wisconsin Ave.). A hot spot for promotional visits fromnationally touring R&B and hip-hop artists, 31,Dining Out more

