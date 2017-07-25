Soul Low
Soul Low Give Bitterness a Bright Spin on 'Cheer Up'
Soul Low’s Cheer Up contains some of their brightest, bounciest tunes yet, but the songs retain their usual edge. more
Jul 25, 2017 3:27 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
A First-Timer's Impressions of the Locust Street Festival
Despite the sweltering heat, thousands packed Locust Street for Riverwest's crowded yet intimate music and arts festival. more
Jun 12, 2017 9:39 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
Soul Low Release a Chipper New Single, Prepare For Gloss Weekend Showcase
Apr 20, 2017 6:24 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2016
From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more
Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Soul Low, GGOOLLDD and Lex Allen Take Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Last night's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards nearly doubled as a showcase for the Milwaukee label Gloss Records, with performances from four of its acts—NO/NO, Soul Low, D'Amato and GGOOLLDD—in addition to a fiery, confrontational set from Milwaukee.. more
Dec 2, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch Soul Low Take on the Suburbs in Their "Be Like You" Video
One of the year's great indie-rock records came late this summer from Milwaukee’s Soul Low, whose sophomore full-length Nosebleeds is packed with twisty meditations onfinding your place in the world in the face of constant judgment and chronican.. more
Sep 30, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Darker Side of Soul Low
Soul Low’s newest album, Nosebleeds, is much darker than their earlier efforts. Soul Low will play an album release show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Milwaukee’s Miramar Theatre; also appearing will be Milo and The Pukes. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Gloss Records Spotlights Its Diverse Roster with Gloss Weekend
Gloss Records has curated an eclectic double bill designed to take Milwaukee music fans outside of their comfort zones. more
May 24, 2016 2:28 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Recap: Arte Para Todos 2016, Day One
It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more
Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more
Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Soul Low Pull Out None of the Stops For Their "I Want To Die" Video
Milwaukee's Soul Low have a gift for twisty, tangly indie-rock, but they showcased a more immediate side on their latest release, this spring's Sweet Pea EP. This week they released a live video for one of the album's rawest tracks, "I Want To Die.. more
Sep 4, 2015 2:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Soul Low Indulge Garage-Pop Tendencies on ‘Sweet Pea’
With darker material on the way, Milwaukee indie-rockers Soul Low went for a garage-pop vibe on their latest EP. more
May 26, 2015 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Soul Low Present Four Versions of Themselves on Their "Kind Spirit" Video EP
Ifyou haven’t listened to Modest Mouse’s singles and rarities compilation BuildingNothing Out of Something in a while, it’s worth revisiting, if only to marvel at the way the band's early songs seemed to make up their ownrules as they went alon.. more
Jan 5, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch WebsterX Moonlight with Soul Low in the "Heard It All Before" Video
Though local bills featuring both indie-rock bands and hip-hop acts aren't quite the novelty they were 10 or 15 years ago, they're still one of those phenomenons that makes the city's music scene beam with pride. Talk to enough musicians about why.. more
Dec 3, 2014 5:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: July 31-August 6
Phox, Aretha Franklin, Peter Frampton and more! more
Jul 30, 2014 2:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The 2014 Brady Street Festival Will Feature a Celebrated Workingman Reunion; Lots of Dairy-Based Entertainment
The 2014 Brady Street Festival is just around the corner, and this week the festival revealed the lineups for its four stages. As always, there's a wealth of local music on the bill—including Kane Place Record Club, Midnight Reruns, Grace Weber, .. more
Jul 8, 2014 2:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: April 17-23
Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more
Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Recap: A Night at Brady Street’s 2014 East Side Music Tour
The East Side Music Tour returned for a second year on Saturday, cramming more than 80 bands into 30 venues around Brady Street. It was a snowy, sometimes hectic scene, with a lot of confusion as f,Concert Reviews more
Mar 3, 2014 11:42 AM Dan Oberbruner Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 23-29
Milwaukee rappers B Justice and Pacino both earned their appearance at UW-Milwaukee’s Gasthaus tonight: Each won an open-mic competition earlier this fall. Rapper/producer B Justice is a wily performer more
Jan 22, 2014 2:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee