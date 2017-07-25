RSS

Soul Low

Soul Low’s Cheer Up contains some of their brightest, bounciest tunes yet, but the songs retain their usual edge. more

Jul 25, 2017 3:27 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Despite the sweltering heat, thousands packed Locust Street for Riverwest's crowded yet intimate music and arts festival. more

Jun 12, 2017 9:39 AM Concert Reviews

Apr 20, 2017 6:24 PM On Music

From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more

Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Music Feature

Soul Low

Last night's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards nearly doubled as a showcase for the Milwaukee label Gloss Records, with performances from four of its acts—NO/NO, Soul Low, D'Amato and GGOOLLDD—in addition to a fiery, confrontational set from Milwaukee.. more

Dec 2, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

One of the year's great indie-rock records came late this summer from Milwaukee’s Soul Low, whose sophomore full-length Nosebleeds is packed with twisty meditations onfinding your place in the world in the face of constant judgment and chronican.. more

Sep 30, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

Photo by Wes Rich

Soul Low’s newest album, Nosebleeds, is much darker than their earlier efforts. Soul Low will play an album release show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Milwaukee’s Miramar Theatre; also appearing will be Milo and The Pukes. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:58 PM Music Feature

Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Gloss Records has curated an eclectic double bill designed to take Milwaukee music fans outside of their comfort zones. more

May 24, 2016 2:28 PM Local Music

Photos courtesy Andrew Feller

It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more

Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more

Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Milwaukee's Soul Low have a gift for twisty, tangly indie-rock, but they showcased a more immediate side on their latest release, this spring's Sweet Pea EP. This week they released a live video for one of the album's rawest tracks, "I Want To Die.. more

Sep 4, 2015 2:15 PM On Music

With darker material on the way, Milwaukee indie-rockers Soul Low went for a garage-pop vibe on their latest EP. more

May 26, 2015 8:30 PM Music Feature

Ifyou haven’t listened to Modest Mouse’s singles and rarities compilation BuildingNothing Out of Something in a while, it’s worth revisiting, if only to marvel at the way the band's early songs seemed to make up their ownrules as they went alon.. more

Jan 5, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

Though local bills featuring both indie-rock bands and hip-hop acts aren't quite the novelty they were 10 or 15 years ago, they're still one of those phenomenons that makes the city's music scene beam with pride. Talk to enough musicians about why.. more

Dec 3, 2014 5:50 PM On Music

Phox, Aretha Franklin, Peter Frampton and more! more

Jul 30, 2014 2:30 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The 2014 Brady Street Festival is just around the corner, and this week the festival revealed the  lineups for its four stages. As always, there's a wealth of local music on the bill—including Kane Place Record Club, Midnight Reruns, Grace Weber, .. more

Jul 8, 2014 2:00 AM On Music 1 Comments

Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more

Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The East Side Music Tour returned for a second year on Saturday, cramming more than 80 bands into 30 venues around Brady Street. It was a snowy, sometimes hectic scene, with a lot of confusion as f,Concert Reviews more

Mar 3, 2014 11:42 AM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee rappers B Justice and Pacino both earned their appearance at UW-Milwaukee’s Gasthaus tonight: Each won an open-mic competition earlier this fall. Rapper/producer B Justice is a wily performer more

Jan 22, 2014 2:04 AM This Week in Milwaukee

