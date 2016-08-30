Soul Music
Al Basile: Mid-Century Modern (Sweetspot Records)
On Mid-Century Modern, Rhode Island-based vocalist and cornet player Al Basile merges bouncy old-school, horn-fueled soul music with contemporary arrangements and flawless production. The arrangements also are stacked with mighty blues guit... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:25 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Soul and Playing Pool
Billiardsand a popular singer in adult African-American music come together for amatinee on Sunday, May 31 as T.K. Soul performs for the awards ceremony for anumber of pool leagues at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.The Louisiana native born Terence K.. more
Apr 8, 2015 5:25 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Anthony Hamilton Settles In
Even more than most of the other neo-soul singers who emerged at the turn of the century, Anthony Hamilton... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
River Rhythms: Light Up
The Milwaukee Styx tribute band Light Up covers the art-rock band’s biggest hits from the ’70s and ’80s, including stadium staples like “Lady,” “Too Much Time on My Hands” and their signature epic “Come Sail more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kings Go Forth Debut New Tracks
You know those three Kings Go Forth tracks that you've been streaming on the group's Myspace page for the last six months? Well, they've added three more. The first two, "Now We're Gone" and "High On Your Love," expand on the basementy, analoguey .. more
Jan 22, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Isaac Hayes Dies at Age 65
Isaac Hayes died today at age 65. His death is particularly shocking because, though he’d suffered a stroke last year, physically Hayes was just about as fit as ever: trim, muscular, and fittingly, given the nature of his music, seemingly virile. .. more
Aug 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Al Green's Latest a Slow-Growing Stunner
After the one-two punch of Al Green's solid comeback albums I Can't Stop and Everything's OK, I set my expectations a touch too high for Lay It Down, Green's much-hyped album with the visionary Roots drummer ?uestlove and a host of respectable, .. more
May 12, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
When Asia Was the World
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Sound of Philly Soul
Motown Records were the titans of 1960s soul, but by the 1970s, Detroit’s rigidly orchestrated songs had fallen out of vogue in favor of Philadelphia’s new spin on the genre. Philly soul was lighter on its toes, a looser amalgam of soul and funk s.. more
Mar 6, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Avenue Q
Feb 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jan. 31 - Feb. 6
