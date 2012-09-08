Soultime At The Apollo
Perfect Pairs: Two Artists, Two Diverse Styles, Two Historic Third Ward Galleries
Sep 8, 2012 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Wallender Returns
<p> Inspector Kurt Wallender (Kenneth Branagh) moves into his country dream house and before the boxes are all unpacked, his dog digs up a human skeleton in the backyard. And then, a woman's body washes up on a nearby shore. “Do you think this i.. more
Aug 31, 2012 11:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
John McGivern's Summer Stories
My daughter is familiar with John McGivern. She's only one year old. She was sitting around waiting to come out of the womb when my wife and I saw him perform for Next Act a little over a year ago. Our little daughter was VERY excited through.. more
May 9, 2012 4:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bob Mould, The Joy Formidable, The Walkmen Will Play the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage
New-blood alt-rockers Young the Giant and AWOLNATION are among the headliners at Summerfest\'s U.S. Cellular Connection Stage. The stage will also host The Walkmen, The Joy Formidable and Bob Mould, who will play Sugar\'s landmark 1992 album <em>C.. more
Apr 24, 2012 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Morning Star Stages 19th Century Theatre drama
In the mid-to-late 1800’s writer George MacDonald would put on plays for the poor with his wife and family of 11 children. There were more than a few distinguished guests who made their way to the occasional showLewis Carroll and Mark Twain amon.. more
Mar 22, 2012 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 1: Cegielski v. Lipscomb
<p>Milwaukee County Supervisor Theo Lipscomb and Andrew Cigielski are vying to represent District 1 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 1? Verify your .. more
Feb 29, 2012 7:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Soultime at the Apollo
Kevin Ramsey’s musical revue Soultime at the Apllo opens with a scene in the basement of the legendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-old venue that has given countless African-American performers their start. Bricks adorn a long section of wa... more
Nov 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
