Sounds Of Time
Robot Dance Your Ass Off to the New 3099/Sounds of Time Single
Here's a track you knew was going to be funky as shit before you even pressed play. AUTOMatic rapper A.P.R.I.M.E. has teamed with Milwaukee electro-boogie enthusiasts The Sounds of Time (Kid Millions and Sage Schwarm) for his latest single under h.. more
Jun 24, 2016 3:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sounds of Time Dial Up the Funk
For more than a decade rapper Kid Millions has served as Milwaukee’s one-man answer to the Beastie Boys, filtering the spirit of classic hip-hop through the personalized lens of his own eclectic record collection and turning out some serio... more
Nov 25, 2014 10:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Marquette, Broadminded Aim for Laughs
The details may shift as cultures evolve, but the basics of comedy have remained much the same over the march of time. Irish playwright George Farquhar’s The Beaux’ Stratagem debuted shortly before his death in 1707, and updated versions co... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater