RSS

Soup Bros.

The Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium is big. Really, really big. This is interesting to note as it is the home of venerable local community theatre group The Bay Players. Smaller-budget productions are usually placed on smaller stages, but th.. more

Apr 11, 2010 8:20 PM Theater

blogimage5169.jpe

Acold, snowy winter seems like the right time for a good bowl of soup. Achoice place to go is the aptly named Soup Bros. (209 W. FloridaSt.), a cozy Walker’s Point hideaway. The small dining are,Dining Out more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES