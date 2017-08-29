RSS

Soup Moat

It’s rare to see a festival as dedicated to a specific sound and specific approach as this weekend’s Triple Eye Industries Fest. more

Aug 29, 2017 9:42 AM Concert Reviews 4 Comments

The Milwaukee punk label Triple Eye Industries celebrates its two-year anniversary with two nights of shows at the Cactus Club. more

Aug 23, 2016 3:15 PM Local Music

Photo credit: Caitlin Murphy

Two solid local bands lent strong support to the Baltimore duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat Saturday night at the Riverwest Public House. more

Sep 7, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Getty Images / Maggie Vaughn - Shepherd Express

Milwaukee bands The Bang Bang, Platinum Boys and Soup Moat celebrate new releases this week. more

Mar 3, 2015 8:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Though they’ve developed a small but loyal following over the last four years, Soup Moat, as local bands go, have never really gotten their due. Maybe that’s because they’re so often relegate,Local Music more

Mar 12, 2014 11:48 AM Local Music

First up was Milwaukee’s Soup Moat, a one-time trio that switched to a guitar and drums duo some time ago but never really lost a beat as far as their songwriting and general development are concerned. In fact, they’ve been playing out quit... more

Mar 20, 2013 2:21 PM Concert Reviews

Can we all just take a moment to appreciate the return to relevance of Quarters Rock 'n' Roll Palace? Not that long ago, the venerable Riverwest establishment had become an unremarkable and occasionally troublesome nightspot... more

Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

