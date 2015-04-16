RSS

Soup

thinkstockphotos-485117531.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Zoup! Fresh SoupCompany, a fast casual chain of soup and sandwich shops, will be opening theirfirst Wisconsin location on May 7 at 1433 N. Jefferson St. in the Avenircomplex. The restaurant will feature 12 daily rotating varieties of soup,s.. more

Apr 16, 2015 9:51 PM Around MKE

aroundmke_zoup.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

A soup-centric restaurant will be opening this spring at 1433 N. Jefferson.Zoup!, a Michigan-based chain, features 12 daily rotating soups, including lowfat, low calorie, vegetarian and gluten free options. Varieties include chickenpotpie, lobs.. more

Jan 22, 2015 8:01 PM Around MKE

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Few Milwaukeeans have attracted as much press in recent years as Will Allen. The charismatic local leader of the urban farming movement, Allen has received national media attention for his more

Aug 14, 2014 1:40 AM Dining Preview

bus_stop.jpg.jpe

In 2013, Pat Gleason and his wife Jeanette opened Bus Stop Coffee Shop (4424 W. Lisbon Ave.), a homey café in a historic building offering fresh bakery made daily in house, delicious Stone Creek Coffee and Rishi Tea, and some of the best ho... more

May 14, 2014 1:51 AM Dining Preview

dining.jpg.jpe

About an hour north of Milwaukee a couple set up shop on an unassuming side street off the city's main drag to share the husband's legacy of hearty Italian recipes. Their restaurant, Bellafini’s Trattoria, was a highlight more

Dec 30, 2012 8:24 PM Dining Preview

eat_drink.jpg.jpe

As the owner of Soup’s On in the Third Ward for nearly a decade, Mary Krimmer took a lot of requests, often from customers with special dietary needs or ideas for breakfast soups or brussels sprout soups or other creations. more

Nov 19, 2012 8:45 PM Dining Preview

shortorders.jpg.jpe

Birria is a soup/stew found on the menus of many authentic Mexican restaurants. It can be prepared with any type of meat. Most local restaurants use goat, but El Canaveral (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.) prepares it with lamb. more

Nov 15, 2012 2:58 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19587.jpe

Thai Bar-B-Que is one of the best Thai restaurants in the area, with a menu featuring items from Issan and Laos. Issan, also spelled Isan, is the northeast region of Thailand, adjacent to the border of Laos. Issan is known for serving the ... more

Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19125.jpe

Verduras Tea House & Café (181 N. Broadway) offers a unique setting in the Third Ward. You enter through the Artasia store, which specializes in Asian jewelry, artifacts and furnishings. This is such a suitable setting for a tearoom. There ... more

Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19109.jpe

The next time you're zooming along I-94 between Milwaukee and Chicago, take the time to discover... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage17799.jpe

In recent years the city has seen an increase in Vietnamese restaurants specializing in pho, the classic Vietnamese noodle soup served in huge bowls and in many variations. Most of the pho eateries are concentrated on Milwaukee's South Side... more

Feb 23, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage11523.jpe

Greg Laswell is a producer with a good ear and the author of beautiful songs. For his third album, Take a Bow, Laswell retired to a cabin and accompanied himself on all tracks. Most of his 12 songs are grounded in their origins on acoustic ... more

Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

As I have noted in this column time and time again, Milwaukee is quickly becoming a center for quality hardcore bands. Groups like Get Rad, Protestant and Party by the Slice are all pushing the genre to the limit, highlighting that hardcore... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Joel McHale, funny guy from E! Network's THE SOUP will perform LIVE at the Riversi,Sponsored Events more

Oct 17, 2008 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

The Capital Times, Madison's cutest, money-losingest daily newspaper has announced plans to stop printing every day. It brings the end to two eras - the 90 year run of the progressive rag, and the waiting for The Capital Times to finally, finally .. more

Feb 7, 2008 5:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage472.jpe

Feb 7, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Insteadof fading into the sunset of a youth-dominated culture, old people arefighting fo won’t ,Banana Soup more

Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

Between DVRs, DVDs and daily ODs on cough syrup, today’s kids canpretty much raise won’t ,Banana Soup more

Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 3 Comments

blogimage17.jpe

by Robbie Hartman November 01, 2007Two months ago, I thought porking Ann Coulter was Could you describe or explain the Guest Expressions campaign? ,Banana Soup more

Nov 1, 2007 12:00 AM Around MKE

Has anybody else noticed that Myspace has been even more unruly than usual lately? I know this is a bit off the usual topic of music, but I bring it up since these days I only use my Myspace account to access band pages. Today in just the few minu.. more

Oct 18, 2007 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES