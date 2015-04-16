Soup
Zoup Comes to MKE
Zoup! Fresh SoupCompany, a fast casual chain of soup and sandwich shops, will be opening theirfirst Wisconsin location on May 7 at 1433 N. Jefferson St. in the Avenircomplex. The restaurant will feature 12 daily rotating varieties of soup,s.. more
Apr 16, 2015 9:51 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Produce is King at Growing Power Café
Few Milwaukeeans have attracted as much press in recent years as Will Allen. The charismatic local leader of the urban farming movement, Allen has received national media attention for his more
Aug 14, 2014 1:40 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Washington Park's Bus Stop Coffee Shop
In 2013, Pat Gleason and his wife Jeanette opened Bus Stop Coffee Shop (4424 W. Lisbon Ave.), a homey café in a historic building offering fresh bakery made daily in house, delicious Stone Creek Coffee and Rishi Tea, and some of the best ho... more
May 14, 2014 1:51 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
A Little Rome in New Berlin
About an hour north of Milwaukee a couple set up shop on an unassuming side street off the city's main drag to share the husband's legacy of hearty Italian recipes. Their restaurant, Bellafini’s Trattoria, was a highlight more
Dec 30, 2012 8:24 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Soup’s On Gets a Second Life as a Cookbook
As the owner of Soup’s On in the Third Ward for nearly a decade, Mary Krimmer took a lot of requests, often from customers with special dietary needs or ideas for breakfast soups or brussels sprout soups or other creations. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:45 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
El Canaveral’s Tasty Birria
Birria is a soup/stew found on the menus of many authentic Mexican restaurants. It can be prepared with any type of meat. Most local restaurants use goat, but El Canaveral (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.) prepares it with lamb. more
Nov 15, 2012 2:58 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Thai Bar-B-Que Deservedly Popular
Thai Bar-B-Que is one of the best Thai restaurants in the area, with a menu featuring items from Issan and Laos. Issan, also spelled Isan, is the northeast region of Thailand, adjacent to the border of Laos. Issan is known for serving the ... more
Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Unique Setting at Verduras Tea House
Verduras Tea House & Café (181 N. Broadway) offers a unique setting in the Third Ward. You enter through the Artasia store, which specializes in Asian jewelry, artifacts and furnishings. This is such a suitable setting for a tearoom. There ... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Have You Seen Racine?
The next time you're zooming along I-94 between Milwaukee and Chicago, take the time to discover... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Pho Hai Tuyet Scores Another Hit
In recent years the city has seen an increase in Vietnamese restaurants specializing in pho, the classic Vietnamese noodle soup served in huge bowls and in many variations. Most of the pho eateries are concentrated on Milwaukee's South Side... more
Feb 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Greg Laswell
Greg Laswell is a producer with a good ear and the author of beautiful songs. For his third album, Take a Bow, Laswell retired to a cabin and accompanied himself on all tracks. Most of his 12 songs are grounded in their origins on acoustic ... more
Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Quest for Fire’s Scorching Hardcore
As I have noted in this column time and time again, Milwaukee is quickly becoming a center for quality hardcore bands. Groups like Get Rad, Protestant and Party by the Slice are all pushing the genre to the limit, highlighting that hardcore... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Joel McHale (10/17)
Madison's Cap Times no longer a daily newspaper
The Capital Times, Madison's cutest, money-losingest daily newspaper has announced plans to stop printing every day. It brings the end to two eras - the 90 year run of the progressive rag, and the waiting for The Capital Times to finally, finally .. more
Feb 7, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Meet Kerli, the New Goth Starlet
Feb 7, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Work It, Old People
Insteadof fading into the sunset of a youth-dominated culture, old people arefighting fo won’t ,Banana Soup more
Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Robbie Hartman Around MKE
The Baby Pops Out —Then What?
Between DVRs, DVDs and daily ODs on cough syrup, today’s kids canpretty much raise won’t ,Banana Soup more
Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Robbie Hartman Around MKE 3 Comments
Banana Soup
by Robbie Hartman November 01, 2007Two months ago, I thought porking Ann Coulter was Could you describe or explain the Guest Expressions campaign? ,Banana Soup more
Nov 1, 2007 12:00 AM Robbie Hartman Around MKE
Myspace Meltdown?
Has anybody else noticed that Myspace has been even more unruly than usual lately? I know this is a bit off the usual topic of music, but I bring it up since these days I only use my Myspace account to access band pages. Today in just the few minu.. more
Oct 18, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music