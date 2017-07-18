South Africa
South African Novelist Puts Apartheid into Words at Lynden Sculpture Garden
In 1976, the year Bianca Marais was born, the Soweto uprising in South Africa ended with the violent deaths of hundreds of black school children who were gunned down by police for protesting against,Books more
Jul 18, 2017 1:06 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Young Winston Churchill’s ‘Daring Escape’
Winston Churchill’s capture and daring prison escape as a young man in South Africa during the Boer War form the centerpiece of bestselling author Candice Millard’s new book, Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape and the Making ... more
Sep 27, 2016 3:00 PM Jenni Herrick Books
What Really Makes Chelsea Clinton Run (But Not for Public Office)
To discover what Chelsea Clinton is doing with her life—and why—shouldn’t pose much of a challenge to any reasonably industrious journalist. In recent months, after all, she has stepped into more
Aug 19, 2013 6:06 PM Joe Conason News Features
Witchcraft and Detective Work
In contemporary sub-Saharan Africa, traditional witch doctors remain feared and powerful members of many communities, and Botswana, the site of a new book by Michael Stanley, is no different. In Deadly Harvest more
May 13, 2013 6:18 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Lonely Road to Mecca
The play opens in a remote desert region of South Africa, where an Afrikaner (Dutch South African) widow has created a fantastical world inside and outside the house where she has lived for many years. The Renaissance more
Apr 12, 2013 4:33 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Her Tea Party: What Margaret Thatcher Really Meant to England and the World
Amid all the suffocating claptrap celebrating Margaret Thatcher in the media, only the British themselves seem able to provide a refreshing hit of brisk reality. Over here, she is the paragon of principle known as the "Iron more
Apr 11, 2013 12:44 AM Joe Conason News Features
The Core of the Human Endeavor
Milwaukee theater veterans Jonathan Gillard Daly, Linda Stephens and Bri Sudia star in Renaissance Theaterworks' final show of the season. Suzan Fete directs the cast in a production of Athol Fugard's The Road to Mecca. more
Mar 27, 2013 3:36 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Paul Simon
Despite the misnomer—2012 is actually the 26th anniversary of Graceland—this two-CD/two-DVD set places Paul Simon's seventh and finest album in greater context. Inspired by a cassette tape the singer-songwriter received featuring the stre more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
APT: No Matinees in June
There’s a forecast for snow tomorrow. Eerie, plastic decorative Santas still lurk outside a number of houses on my side of town. In spite of the lingering signs of winter, I’m still thinking ahead to summer. As the theatre season winds down, I.. more
Apr 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gospel Gossip
While the internet hype machine has doubtlessly done much to break deserving bands, its ev High School Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Seether
%uFFFD Finding Beauty in Negative ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee