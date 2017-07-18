RSS

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center

The South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center is a hub of community and the arts in South Milwaukee. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:35 PM Off the Cuff

Numerous plays start up this week in and around Milwaukee, including Shrek—The Musical Jr., 101 Dalmatians—Kids, King John, Hello, Dolly!, This Other Love and more. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:49 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Last Saturday’s concert by this year’s Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II Company (MBII for short) featured dancers fromLast Saturday’s concert at SMPAC by this year’s Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II Company (MBII for short) featured dance... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:09 PM Dance

Chicago’s Armenian Sardarabad Dance Ensemble comes to South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, Oct. 8. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:48 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The Sardarabad Dance Ensembletransforms the ancient traditions of Armenia into a 21st centurymulti-media spectacle of music, motion and light. Not unlike Lord of theDance’s contemporary reinvention of Irish dance and culture, the Sardara.. more

Oct 4, 2016 2:06 PM Dance

Knightwind Ensemble, Milwaukee’s premier adult wind band presents “Suites” at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. more

Apr 5, 2016 1:10 PM Classical Music

Mark Bucher reflects on the growth and persistence of his Boulevard Theatre as the company celebrates its 30th season. more

Jan 19, 2016 3:02 PM A&E Feature

The South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center presents a couple of good reasons to take the kids slightly out of town this month as it plays host to a couple of kid-friendly musicals. For two matinee performances only, the South Milwaukee PA.. more

Jul 13, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Jointhe South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC) on May 1 for its 10th Anniversary Gala: AnExtravaganza of Local Talent. The evening’s twenty acts will feature more than 100amateurs and professionals from the Milwaukee, Madison and Janesv.. more

Apr 22, 2015 9:54 PM Around MKE

On Saturday, April 18, the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center is hosting a multicultural smorgasbord of dance and music. As the name suggests, the second annual “Students Supporting Students – A Multicultural Extravaganza” will showcase the.. more

Apr 3, 2015 8:00 PM Visual Arts

In Memoirs & Visions: Art, Life & Poetry, Christopher McIntyre Perceptions bares his soul in this account of everything from his early childhood, the symbolism of his name, drug use, artistic projects, spiritual quests and meetings with imp... more

Feb 24, 2015 7:13 PM Books

Last weekend, Christopher McIntyre Perceptions presented “Broken Genius,” a multi-arts event featuring top Milwaukee spoken word artists, poets and musicians. The show took place at South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. more

Nov 25, 2014 8:46 PM Visual Arts

This week Off the Cuff sat down with Christopher McIntyre, the visionary behind “Br(OK)en Genius,” a project striving to spark conversation about Milwaukee’s segregation and poverty issues. On Nov. 21-22, the South Milwaukee Performing A... more

Nov 4, 2014 4:47 PM Off the Cuff

Does Main Street still exist in our technological world? Minneapolis choreographer Mathew Janczewski has been asking that question of young people and seniors. With more

Oct 8, 2014 2:21 PM Classical Music

In 18th-century Paris, the appellation boulevard theatre meant a formerly itinerant acting company who’d carved out year-round indoor space along the newly more

Sep 8, 2014 10:54 PM A&E Feature

Milwaukee Ballet’s success can be attributed, says Artistic Director Michael Pink, to the fact that “since about 2008 the company has continually invested in the future of the art form.” Indeed, the debt-free more

Mar 25, 2014 9:38 PM A&E Feature

Detroit’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. are one of the rarest things: A heavily blogged-about buzz band that made a seamless transition to a major label. Though the title of their 2011 Warner Bros. Records debut, It’s a more

Mar 12, 2014 1:06 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Ballet is doing something new and wonderful. In addition to creating ballets with the company’s forward-looking Artistic Director Michael Pink and the more

Jan 22, 2014 12:32 AM A&E Feature

Sneak Preview: The season premiere of the award-winning “Downton Abbey” was previewed by some 700 diehard fans at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC). The free event more

Dec 23, 2013 3:18 AM Around MKE

Milwaukee Ballet has an advanced training program for exceptional college-age dancers from around the world. Much of the main company graduated from this program, known as MBII. In addition to covering secondary... more

Oct 24, 2012 10:06 PM Classical Music

