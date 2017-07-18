South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center
Arts and Outreach in South Milwaukee
The South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center is a hub of community and the arts in South Milwaukee. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:35 PM Jennifer Warner Off the Cuff
Performing Arts Weekly: July 13-19, 2017
Numerous plays start up this week in and around Milwaukee, including Shrek—The Musical Jr., 101 Dalmatians—Kids, King John, Hello, Dolly!, This Other Love and more. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:49 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Inspiring Program by MBII's Young International Cast at South Milwaukee PAC
Last Saturday’s concert by this year’s Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II Company (MBII for short) featured dancers fromLast Saturday’s concert at SMPAC by this year’s Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II Company (MBII for short) featured dance... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:09 PM John Schneider Dance
Performing Arts Weekly 10.6
Chicago’s Armenian Sardarabad Dance Ensemble comes to South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, Oct. 8. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Modern Impressions, Ancient Dances
The Sardarabad Dance Ensembletransforms the ancient traditions of Armenia into a 21st centurymulti-media spectacle of music, motion and light. Not unlike Lord of theDance’s contemporary reinvention of Irish dance and culture, the Sardara.. more
Oct 4, 2016 2:06 PM Tamara Lane Dance
Touring Today’s Wind Ensemble Repertoire
Knightwind Ensemble, Milwaukee’s premier adult wind band presents “Suites” at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. more
Apr 5, 2016 1:10 PM John Jahn Classical Music
The Time of His Life
Mark Bucher reflects on the growth and persistence of his Boulevard Theatre as the company celebrates its 30th season. more
Jan 19, 2016 3:02 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Cinderella and Elle Woods this month in South Milwaukee
The South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center presents a couple of good reasons to take the kids slightly out of town this month as it plays host to a couple of kid-friendly musicals. For two matinee performances only, the South Milwaukee PA.. more
Jul 13, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
South Milwaukee PAC Celebrates 10 Years with Gala
Jointhe South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC) on May 1 for its 10th Anniversary Gala: AnExtravaganza of Local Talent. The evening’s twenty acts will feature more than 100amateurs and professionals from the Milwaukee, Madison and Janesv.. more
Apr 22, 2015 9:54 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Around MKE
'Students Supporting Students - A Multicultural Extravaganza' at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center
On Saturday, April 18, the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center is hosting a multicultural smorgasbord of dance and music. As the name suggests, the second annual “Students Supporting Students – A Multicultural Extravaganza” will showcase the.. more
Apr 3, 2015 8:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Memoirs & Visions: Art, Life & Poetry, by Christopher McIntyre Perceptions
In Memoirs & Visions: Art, Life & Poetry, Christopher McIntyre Perceptions bares his soul in this account of everything from his early childhood, the symbolism of his name, drug use, artistic projects, spiritual quests and meetings with imp... more
Feb 24, 2015 7:13 PM Selena Milewski Books
‘Br(OK)en Genius’ at SMPAC
Last weekend, Christopher McIntyre Perceptions presented “Broken Genius,” a multi-arts event featuring top Milwaukee spoken word artists, poets and musicians. The show took place at South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. more
Nov 25, 2014 8:46 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘Br(OK)en Genius’ Heals Through Art
This week Off the Cuff sat down with Christopher McIntyre, the visionary behind “Br(OK)en Genius,” a project striving to spark conversation about Milwaukee’s segregation and poverty issues. On Nov. 21-22, the South Milwaukee Performing A... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:47 PM Selena Milewski Off the Cuff
Arena Dances
Does Main Street still exist in our technological world? Minneapolis choreographer Mathew Janczewski has been asking that question of young people and seniors. With more
Oct 8, 2014 2:21 PM John Schneider Classical Music
The Boulevard Theatre Opens ‘Pal Joey’ at the South Milwaukee PAC
In 18th-century Paris, the appellation boulevard theatre meant a formerly itinerant acting company who’d carved out year-round indoor space along the newly more
Sep 8, 2014 10:54 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Investing in the Future of the Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet’s success can be attributed, says Artistic Director Michael Pink, to the fact that “since about 2008 the company has continually invested in the future of the art form.” Indeed, the debt-free more
Mar 25, 2014 9:38 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Mar. 13-19
Detroit’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. are one of the rarest things: A heavily blogged-about buzz band that made a seamless transition to a major label. Though the title of their 2011 Warner Bros. Records debut, It’s a more
Mar 12, 2014 1:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
New Dance from the Milwaukee Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet is doing something new and wonderful. In addition to creating ballets with the company’s forward-looking Artistic Director Michael Pink and the more
Jan 22, 2014 12:32 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Boris and Doris On the Town
Sneak Preview: The season premiere of the award-winning “Downton Abbey” was previewed by some 700 diehard fans at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC). The free event more
Dec 23, 2013 3:18 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Milwaukee Ballet II Dances Balanchine
Milwaukee Ballet has an advanced training program for exceptional college-age dancers from around the world. Much of the main company graduated from this program, known as MBII. In addition to covering secondary... more
Oct 24, 2012 10:06 PM John Schneider Classical Music