RSS

South Milwaukee Youth Theatre

The South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center presents a couple of good reasons to take the kids slightly out of town this month as it plays host to a couple of kid-friendly musicals. For two matinee performances only, the South Milwaukee PA.. more

Jul 13, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Walt Disney's take on the story of Aladdin debuted 20 years ago. 20 years. It's been pretty successful over the years . . . added to the Disney empire. The shadow of those big, creepy mouse ears extends to the stage in South Milwaukee this coming.. more

Jul 21, 2012 10:10 AM Theater

blogimage11814.jpe

Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through more

Aug 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

But first: Five Opening Acts, a sort of“Pick Your Favorite” series of blackou Night ofthe Living Dead: The Puppet Show ,Theater more

Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES