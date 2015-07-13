South Milwaukee Youth Theatre
Cinderella and Elle Woods this month in South Milwaukee
The South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center presents a couple of good reasons to take the kids slightly out of town this month as it plays host to a couple of kid-friendly musicals. For two matinee performances only, the South Milwaukee PA.. more
Jul 13, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Kids, Aladdin and Oz in South Milwaukee
Walt Disney's take on the story of Aladdin debuted 20 years ago. 20 years. It's been pretty successful over the years . . . added to the Disney empire. The shadow of those big, creepy mouse ears extends to the stage in South Milwaukee this coming.. more
Jul 21, 2012 10:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through more
Aug 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Puppets of the Living Dead
But first: Five Opening Acts, a sort of“Pick Your Favorite” series of blackou Night ofthe Living Dead: The Puppet Show ,Theater more
Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge Theater 3 Comments