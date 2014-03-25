South Milwaukee
April 1 Election Endorsements
Both candidates for this seat on the bench are highly qualified. We went beyond our endorsement committee and discussed this election and the candidates with a sampling of legal professionals more
Mar 25, 2014 11:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Endorsement: Vote for Local Public Schools Supporter Elizabeth Coppola on Nov. 19 Residents of southern suburbs have a clear choice
Residents of Oak Creek, South Milwaukee and a portion of Franklin have a clear choice in the Tuesday, Nov. 19, special election for Assembly District 21. Elizabeth Coppola has earned your more
Nov 11, 2013 11:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
School Voucher Money Pours Into South Side Election to Replace Honadel
The south side of Milwaukee County will elect two new state representatives this year, thanks to the midterm resignations of state Rep. Mark Honadel (R-South Milwaukee) more
Nov 6, 2013 2:06 AM Dominique Paul Noth News Features
Nona’s South Milwaukee Tradition
Come there once and it’s likely owners Tom and Ida Spack will remember your face. Nona’s Café (2206 S. 10th Ave., South Milwaukee) is that kind of place—friendly, genuine and warm. Open Monday through Saturday, Nona’s serves more
Feb 5, 2013 12:14 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Milwaukee Ballet II Dances Balanchine
Milwaukee Ballet has an advanced training program for exceptional college-age dancers from around the world. Much of the main company graduated from this program, known as MBII. In addition to covering secondary... more
Oct 24, 2012 10:06 PM John Schneider Classical Music
‘Black Radio’ Sends Its Signal to Milwaukee
The Robert Glasper Experiment’s Black Radio, a live amalgam of R&B, hip-hop and jazz taking... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Kevin Lynch A&E Feature
Issue of the Week: Where Are the Jobs?
We'll give credit where it's due. The job numbers that Gov. Scott Walker rushed out before the June 5 recall election were confirmed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics last week. They show that Wisconsin gained jobs in 2011, instead.... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 18 Comments
Improvised Shakespeare Company's Relentless Creativity
Night in and night out, the Improvised Shakespeare Company churns out completely original works. The “Improvised” bit is key. “This is the debut performance—in the history of humanity,” said the narrator. “And assuming more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Theater
Kathy Griffin
After over a decade of bit parts in movies and sitcoms, Kathy Griffin ironically became a household name in party by mocking her lack of celebrity on her TV show “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” which ended its run on Bravo last fall... more
Feb 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Auditions For Moon Over Buffalo
Set in the 1950’s, the 1995 comedy Moon Over Buffalo has become a long-term hit for East coast playwright Ken Ludwig. The comedy about an aging theatre couple in Buffalo, New York has the kind of commercial appeal that has kept it going for o.. more
Jun 20, 2010 1:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Six in Paris
The UWM Union Theatre offers up yet another classic French film for free tonight, when it Six in Paris ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Coldplay @ Alpine Valley, July 25
Coldplay announced their 2009 North American tour dates today, and unsurprisingly one of the biggest rock bands in the world chose to play one of the biggest music venues in the country: Alpine Valley. They're be performing at the East Troy venue .. more
Feb 6, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Family Condition
We’reall familiar with the agonizing scenario: the family dining table that The Condition ,Books more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books