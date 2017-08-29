South Shore Farmers Market
Ernie's Kettle Korn Pops Up Some Fun at Area Events
Freshly made kettle corn from Ernie's Kettle Korn is light and crisp, with a divine sweet and salty blend balanced just right.
Aug 29, 2017 2:24 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Chris Abele’s Privatization Agenda
This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele'sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i..
Mar 17, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
Drink to your Health
Herbalist Nick Nowaczyk's Urbal Tea offers flavorful herbal tea blends full of vitamins, antioxidants and minerals
Sep 29, 2015 8:23 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
An oud player serenades passers-by one week and a trio of young cats plays '60s jazz the next. The South Shore Farmers Market, a Saturday summer tradition in Bay View, is a social gathering for the neighborhood as well as an opportunity to ...
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010