RSS

South Shore Farmers Market

erneiskettlekorn.jpg.jpe

Freshly made kettle corn from Ernie’s Kettle Korn is light and crisp, with a divine sweet and salty blend balanced just right. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:24 PM Eat/Drink

This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i.. more

Mar 17, 2016 4:05 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

607299105skin-healthy-tea.jpg.jpe

Herbalist Nick Nowaczyk’s Urbal Tea offers flavorful herbal tea blends full of vitamins, antioxidants and minerals more

Sep 29, 2015 8:23 PM Eat/Drink

An oud player serenades passers-by one week and a trio of young cats plays ’60s jazz the next. The South Shore Farmers Market, a Saturday summer tradition in Bay View, is a social gathering for the neighborhood as well as an opportunity to ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

SOCIAL UPDATES